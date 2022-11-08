Clearside Biomedical to Report OASIS Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Conjunction with Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. ET Hosted by Management and Including Key Opinion Leader, Arshad Khanani, M.D.

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report results from its OASIS Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) patients. As previously announced, on November 9, 2022, Clearside will also report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. The live call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) and entering conference code: 111701. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company’s proprietary SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector and strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. Clearside’s first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, is commercially available in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

ir@clearsidebio.com

(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.