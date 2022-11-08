MRC Global Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results 

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, today announced third quarter 2022 results.



Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $18 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to the third quarter of 2021 net loss of ($17) million, or ($0.21) per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $36 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, as compared to the third quarter of 2021 adjusted net income of $8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

MRC Global’s third quarter 2022 gross profit was $165 million, or 18.3% of sales, as compared to the third quarter 2021 gross profit of $95 million, or 13.9% of sales. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 includes $24 million and $32 million, respectively, of expense in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes (among other items) the impact of LIFO, was $198 million, or 21.9% of sales, for the third quarter of 2022 and was $137 million, or 20.0% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Sales of $904 million, a 7% sequential increase from the second quarter of 2022 led by the gas utilities and downstream, industrial and energy transition (DIET) sectors, and a 32% improvement compared to the same quarter a year ago

Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.9%, an increase of 60 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an MRC Global record

Adjusted EBITDA of $82 million, or 9.1% of sales, a company record for adjusted EBITDA margins

Backlog of $773 million, up 4% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and up 49% compared to year end 2021

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s President and CEO stated, “I am very pleased with our outstanding performance this quarter with total revenue of $904 million, a 7% sequential growth, led by our two largest end-market sectors, gas utilities and DIET. Continued strong activity, coupled with cost management, resulted in new company records for both adjusted gross margin of 21.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.1%. Our business generated operating cash flow of $33 million in the third quarter, and we expect to achieve positive operating cash flow for the full year, which would be a major achievement given the high revenue growth we have experienced in 2022.”

“Our third quarter’s results are indicative of the solid performance of the MRC Global team and are underpinned by our resilient gas utilities business, our expanding roster of energy transition projects and our continued cost discipline. Looking forward to 2023, we expect double-digit revenue growth, higher annual EBITDA margins and strong cash flow generation,” continued Mr. Saltiel.

Adjusted EBITDA was $82 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $39 million for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted SG&A, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $120 million, or 13.3% of sales, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $102 million, or 14.9% of sales, for the same period in 2021.

An income tax expense of $10 million was incurred in the third quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 29%, as compared to an income tax benefit of $2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Our rates generally differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes, non-deductible expenses, and differing foreign income tax rates. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was higher primarily due to unbenefited foreign losses.

Sales

The company’s sales were $904 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was 7% higher than the second quarter of 2022 and 32% higher than the third quarter of 2021. As compared to the third quarter of 2021, all sectors and segments grew. By sector, the DIET sector led with 40% growth followed by the upstream production and gas utilities and sectors at 33% and 32%, respectively. Sequentially, the gas utilities and DIET sectors led the increase.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $768 million, up $198 million, or 35%, from the same quarter in 2021. The gas utilities sector revenue increased $86 million, or 32%, driven by increased activity levels related to our customers' integrity upgrade programs, smart meter programs and seasonal demand. DIET sector sales increased $66 million, or 46%, from increased renewable biofuel projects and additional turnaround projects and maintenance spending for refining, mining and chemical customers. Upstream production sector sales increased by $36 million, or 44%, primarily due to increased customer spending for well completions. Midstream pipeline sector sales improved $10 million, or 13%, driven by new gathering and processing infrastructure as a result of increased production levels.

Sequentially, as compared to the second quarter of 2022, U.S. sales increased $51 million, or 7%, led by the gas utilities sector, which increased $44 million, or 14%, as customers continue to make progress on their infrastructure projects. The DIET sector was up $11 million, or 6% from biofuel projects, mining customer spending, and turnaround maintenance for refining and chemicals. U.S. upstream sales were up $1 million, or 1%, as several customer projects shifted to the fourth quarter.

Canada sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $37 million, up $7 million, or 23%, from the same quarter in 2021, driven by the upstream production sector as customers increased capital budgets.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, Canada sales declined $3 million, or 8%, due to upstream production sector seasonality.

International sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $99 million, up $14 million, or 16%, from the same period in 2021 overcoming a $13 million unfavorable impact from weaker foreign currencies. The increase was driven by the DIET sector primarily in the Netherlands, U.K. and New Zealand.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, International sales increased $8 million, or 9%, driven by the DIET sector, despite a $5 million unfavorable impact from weaker foreign currencies. The DIET sector increased in the U.K., the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Sales by Sector

Gas utilities sector sales, which are primarily U.S. based, were $359 million, in the third quarter of 2022, or 40% of total sales, an increase of $88 million, or 32%, from the third quarter of 2021.

Sequentially, as compared to the second quarter of 2022, the gas utilities sector grew $45 million, or 14%, driven by the U.S. segment.

Downstream, industrial and energy transition sector sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $276 million, or 31% of total sales, an increase of $79 million, or 40%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in DIET sector sales was driven by the U.S. segment followed by the International segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, sales in the DIET sector were up $17 million, or 7%, led by the U.S. followed closely by the International segment.

Upstream production sector sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $176 million, or 19% of total sales, an improvement of $44 million, or 33%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in upstream production sales was led by the U.S. segment, followed by Canada and International segments.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, upstream production sector sales declined $2 million, or 1%, driven by the Canada segment.

Midstream pipeline sector sales, which are primarily U.S. based, were $93 million, in the third quarter of 2022, or 10% of total sales, an increase of $8 million, or 9%, from the third quarter of 2021.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, midstream pipeline sector sales decreased $4 million, or 4%, due to the timing of construction projects.

Backlog

As of September 30, 2022, the company's backlog was $773 million, up 4% sequentially from June 30, 2022, and 49% since December 31, 2022. The U.S. backlog was $576 million, up 65% since December 31, 2022 with all sectors up double-digits including a 78% increase in the gas utilities sector and a 75% increase in the upstream sector.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash provided by operations was $33 million in the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the cash balance was $29 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $341 million, and net debt was $312 million. Availability under the company’s asset-based lending facility was $612 million and available liquidity was $641 million as of September 30, 2022.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (Net Debt) to GAAP measures (Long-term Debt) in this release.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 206 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except shares)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 29 $ 48 Accounts receivable, net 526 379 Inventories, net 584 453 Other current assets 30 19 Total current assets 1,169 899 Long-term assets: Operating lease assets 194 191 Property, plant and equipment, net 83 91 Other assets 23 22 Intangible assets: Goodwill, net 264 264 Other intangible assets, net 189 204 $ 1,922 $ 1,671 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 479 $ 321 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96 80 Operating lease liabilities 34 33 Current portion of long-term debt 3 2 Total current liabilities 612 436 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 338 295 Operating lease liabilities 177 177 Deferred income taxes 55 53 Other liabilities 22 32 Commitments and contingencies 6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding 355 355 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 107,819,492 and 107,284,171 issued, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,754 1,747 Retained deficit (783 ) (819 ) Less: Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares (375 ) (375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (234 ) (231 ) 363 323 $ 1,922 $ 1,671





MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 904 $ 685 $ 2,494 $ 1,980 Cost of sales 739 590 2,042 1,670 Gross profit 165 95 452 310 Selling, general and administrative expenses 120 102 347 304 Operating income (loss) 45 (7 ) 105 6 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (6 ) (6 ) (17 ) (18 ) Other, net (5 ) - (11 ) 1 Income (loss) before income taxes 34 (13 ) 77 (11 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10 (2 ) 23 (1 ) Net income (loss) 24 (11 ) 54 (10 ) Series A preferred stock dividends 6 6 18 18 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 18 $ (17 ) $ 36 $ (28 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.22 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.34 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.21 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average common shares, basic 83.6 82.7 83.5 82.5 Weighted-average common shares, diluted 85.0 82.7 84.8 82.5





MRC Global Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 54 $ (10 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 14 14 Amortization of intangibles 15 18 Equity-based compensation expense 9 10 Deferred income tax benefit (1 ) (7 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1 1 Increase in LIFO reserve 50 47 Other 12 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (159 ) (81 ) Inventories (197 ) (15 ) Other current assets (11 ) (11 ) Accounts payable 165 68 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18 (21 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operations (30 ) 16 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8 ) (6 ) Other investing activities (2 ) 2 Net cash used in investing activities (10 ) (4 ) Financing activities Payments on revolving credit facilities (523 ) (262 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 569 290 Payments on long-term obligations (2 ) (87 ) Debt issuance costs paid - (3 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (18 ) (18 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings (2 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 24 (82 ) Decrease in cash (16 ) (70 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (3 ) (2 ) Cash -- beginning of period 48 119 Cash -- end of period $ 29 $ 47





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector

Three Months Ended September 30,





U.S. Canada International Total 2022 Gas utilities $ 355 $ 3 $ 1 $ 359 Downstream, industrial & energy transition 209 6 61 276 Upstream production 118 25 33 176 Midstream pipeline 86 3 4 93 $ 768 $ 37 $ 99 $ 904 2021 Gas utilities $ 269 $ 2 $ - $ 271 Downstream, industrial & energy transition 143 6 48 197 Upstream production 82 18 32 132 Midstream pipeline 76 4 5 85 $ 570 $ 30 $ 85 $ 685





Nine Months Ended September 30,





U.S. Canada International Total 2022 Gas utilities $ 934 $ 9 $ 1 $ 944 Downstream, industrial & energy transition 576 20 165 761 Upstream production 336 83 93 512 Midstream pipeline 257 8 12 277 $ 2,103 $ 120 $ 271 $ 2,494 2021 Gas utilities $ 745 $ 5 $ - $ 750 Downstream, industrial & energy transition 417 15 150 582 Upstream production 231 62 109 402 Midstream pipeline 219 10 17 246 $ 1,612 $ 92 $ 276 $ 1,980





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Sales by Product Line

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Type 2022 2021 2022 2021 Line pipe $ 173 $ 103 $ 417 $ 268 Carbon fittings and flanges 119 96 335 269 Total carbon pipe, fittings and flanges 292 199 752 537 Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation 290 230 821 714 Gas products 205 169 587 465 Stainless steel and alloy pipe and fittings 53 35 147 100 General products 64 52 187 164 $ 904 $ 685 $ 2,494 $ 1,980





MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

Percentage

of Revenue*

September 30,

2021

Percentage

of Revenue*

Gross profit, as reported $ 165 18.3 % $ 95 13.9 % Depreciation and amortization 5 0.6 % 4 0.6 % Amortization of intangibles 4 0.4 % 6 0.9 % Increase in LIFO reserve 24 2.7 % 32 4.7 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 198 21.9 % $ 137 20.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 Percentage

of Revenue September 30,

2021 Percentage

of Revenue* Gross profit, as reported $ 452 18.1 % $ 310 15.7 % Depreciation and amortization 14 0.6 % 14 0.7 % Amortization of intangibles 15 0.6 % 18 0.9 % Increase in LIFO reserve 50 2.0 % 47 2.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 531 21.3 % $ 389 19.6 %

Notes to above:

* Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to

Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 120 $ 102 $ 347 $ 304 Facility closures (1) - - - (1 ) Employee separation (2) - - - (2 ) Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 120 $ 102 $ 347 $ 301

Notes to above:

(1 ) Charges (pre-tax) associated with the exit of the Korea business recorded in the International segment. (2 ) Charges (pre-tax) related to employee separation of which $1 million is non-cash share-based compensation.

The company defines Adjusted Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as SG&A, less severance and restructuring expenses, employee separation costs, facility closures plus the recovery of supplier bad debt. The company presents Adjusted SG&A because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company. Among other things, Adjusted SG&A measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. The company uses Adjusted SG&A as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that SG&A is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted SG&A.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 24 $ (11 ) $ 54 $ (10 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10 (2 ) 23 (1 ) Interest expense 6 6 17 18 Depreciation and amortization 5 4 14 14 Amortization of intangibles 4 6 15 18 Employee separation (1) - - - 1 Increase in LIFO reserve 24 32 50 47 Equity-based compensation expense (2) 3 3 9 10 Foreign currency losses 6 1 13 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82 $ 39 $ 195 $ 99

Notes to above:

(1 ) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A. $2 million relates to employee separation, of which, $1 million is recorded in equity-based compensation expense, in the first quarter of 2021. (2 ) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A.





The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, long-lived asset impairments (including goodwill and intangible assets), inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations, and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, Adjusted EBITDA measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company’s operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of Adjusted EBITDA.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders to

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure)

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 18 $ 0.21 $ 36 $ 0.42 Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 18 0.21 38 0.45 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36 $ 0.42 $ 74 $ 0.87





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (17 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (28 ) $ (0.34 ) Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax 25 0.30 36 0.43 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 8 $ 0.09 $ 8 $ 0.09

Notes to above:

The company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders less after-tax goodwill and intangible impairment, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring, plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. After-tax impacts were determined using the Company's U.S. blended statutory rate. The company presents Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company’s operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. Those items include goodwill and intangible asset impairments, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring as well as the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company believes that Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders.

MRC Global Inc.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Leverage Ratio Calculation

(in millions)

September 30, 2022 Long-term debt, net $ 338 Plus: current portion of long-term debt 3 Long-term debt 341 Less: cash 29 Net Debt $ 312 Net Debt $ 312 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA 242 Leverage ratio 1.3

Notes to above:

Net Debt and related leverage metrics may be considered non-GAAP measures. We define Net Debt as total long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash. We define our leverage ratio as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. We believe Net Debt is an indicator of the extent to which the company’s outstanding debt obligations could be satisfied by cash on hand and a useful metric for investors to evaluate the company’s leverage position. We believe the leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that management and investors use to assess the borrowing capacity of the company. We believe total long-term debt (including the current portion) is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Net Debt.