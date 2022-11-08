HCI Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Claims from Hurricane Ian Remain Consistent with Prior Disclosure

Gross Premiums Earned Grew 21% Over Last Year

Third Quarter Loss Ratio Declined to 41.4% Excluding Ian

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported a net loss of $51.5 million, or $5.66 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2022 compared with net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.72 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) was $51.2 million, or $5.62 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2022 compared with adjusted net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.64 loss per share, in the third quarter of 2021. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary

“Our deepest sympathies go out to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We responded swiftly to the storm, marshaling the resources of our entire organization. Our execution highlights the investments we’ve made in technology and our ability to deliver on our commitment to policyholders.”

“Claims from Ian remain consistent with views we disclosed in October. We have adequate reinsurance to cover Ian claims and liquidity to support our business and growth plans. Excluding Ian, our insurance divisions produced solid results this quarter as gross premiums grew more than 20% and our gross loss ratio improved to 41.4%, a decline of 6.5 points from second quarter 2022. Ian underscores the value of homeowners insurance and the importance of a healthy insurance industry.”

Third Quarter 2022 Commentary

Consolidated gross written premiums of $191.2 million increased from $174.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Homeowners Choice gross written premiums of $119.4 million increased from $118.3 million. TypTap Insurance Company gross written premiums grew to $71.8 million from $56.0 million.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $181.7 million increased 21.3% from $149.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned grew to $99.0 million from $98.3 million, and TypTap gross premiums earned grew to $82.7 million from $51.5 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $74.7 million increased from $55.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the growth of both Homeowners Choice and TypTap and a $12.6 million adjustment to reduce benefits under a multi-year reinsurance contract with retrospective provisions as a result of Hurricane Ian. Ceded premiums represented 41.1% and 37.1% of gross premiums earned in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net investment income of $18.5 million increased from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to a net gain of $13.4 million on the sale of a portion of one of the properties in our Greenleaf portfolio as well as an increase in interest income from available-for-sale fixed maturity securities.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $139.8 million increased from $62.7 million in the same period of 2021. The increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses was primarily due to Hurricane Ian. Excluding the impact of Hurricane Ian, losses and loss adjustment expenses were $75.2 million, or 41.4% of gross premiums earned, in the third quarter of 2022 down from $86.8 million, or 47.9% of gross premiums earned, in the second quarter of 2022.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $24.7 million increased from $23.3 million in the same quarter of 2021 but declined from 15.6% of gross premiums earned to 13.6% reflecting lower commission rates at TypTap.

General and administrative personnel expenses of $15.8 million increased from $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 due to an increase in personnel and related expenses in connection with the growth of the business including higher stock-based compensation.

Year-to-Date 2022 Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company reported a net loss of $57.3 million, or $6.26 loss per share, compared with net income of $5.8 million, or $0.22 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the nine-month period was $49.1 million, or $5.42 loss per share compared with adjusted net income of $6.3 million, or $0.15 diluted earnings per share, in the same period of 2021. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums of $554.6 million increased 14.3% from $485.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Homeowners Choice gross written premiums were $323.7 million compared with $323.5 million. TypTap Insurance Company gross written premiums grew to $230.9 million from $161.6 million. The increase was primarily due to the UPC quota share arrangements and organic growth.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $541.8 million increased 28.9% from $420.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned grew to $331.0 million from $300.8 million, and TypTap gross premiums earned grew to $210.8 million from $119.4 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance of $184.1 million increased from $145.1 million in the first nine months of 2021 primarily due to the growth of both Homeowners Choice and TypTap and a $12.6 million adjustment to reduce benefits under a multi-year reinsurance contract with retrospective provisions as a result of Hurricane Ian. Ceded premiums declined as a percentage of gross premiums earned from 34.5% to 34.0% in the first nine months of 2022.

Net investment income of $25.1 million increased from $9.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was due to a net gain of $13.4 million on the sale of a portion of one of the properties in our Greenleaf portfolio as well as an increase in interest income from available-for-sale fixed maturity securities.

Net realized and unrealized investment losses were $9.4 million compared with net realized and unrealized investment gains of $4.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was attributable to an overall decline in the market for equity securities compared with the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses of $299.3 million increased from $164.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses was due to Hurricane Ian, TypTap’s growing premium base, policies assumed or renewed from United Property & Casualty Insurance Company as well as prior year loss development.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $80.9 million increased from $69.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 but declined from 16.6% of gross premiums earned to 14.9% reflecting lower commission rates at TypTap.

General and administrative personnel expenses of $45.2 million increased from $31.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in personnel and related expenses in connection with the growth of the business including higher stock-based compensation.

Conference Call

HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, November 8, 2022, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (877) 545-0523

Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0016

Entry Code: 135686

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through November 8, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010

International replay number: (919) 882-2331

Replay ID: 46792

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Simon Rosenberg

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 405-5261

srosenberg@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel (949) 574-3860

HCI@gatewayir.com





- Tables to follow -







HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Metrics

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 FY 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Insurance Operations Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 119,400 $ 113,139 $ 91,141 $ 426,910 TypTap Insurance Company 71,781 73,013 86,153 247,479 Total Gross Written Premiums 191,181 186,152 177,294 674,389 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice 98,985 113,681 118,303 401,137 TypTap Insurance Company 82,728 67,443 60,622 175,907 Total Gross Premiums Earned 181,713 181,124 178,925 577,044 Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 76.9 % 47.9 % 40.6 % 39.4 % Per Share Metrics GAAP Diluted EPS $ (5.66 ) $ (1.04 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.21 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ (5.62 ) $ (0.71 ) $ 0.34 $ 0.10 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 Book value per share at the end of period $ 19.52 $ 26.39 $ 31.66 $ 31.92 Shares outstanding at the end of period 8,926,845 9,047,972 10,125,927 10,131,399



HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $371,877 and $41,953, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 360,639 $ 42,583 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $36,639 and $46,276, respectively) 33,946 51,740 Limited partnership investments 25,405 28,133 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 18 363 Real estate investments 71,500 73,896 Total investments 491,508 196,715 Cash and cash equivalents 355,699 628,943 Restricted cash 2,900 2,400 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 2,032 353 Income taxes receivable 8,134 4,084 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,573 and $1,750, respectively) 51,762 68,157 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 104,539 26,355 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 14,592 11,985 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $451 and $90, respectively) 938,404 64,665 Deferred policy acquisition costs 48,258 57,695 Property and equipment, net 17,749 14,232 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,597 2,204 Intangible assets, net 13,651 10,636 Funds withheld for assumed business 67,313 73,716 Other assets 26,605 14,717 Total assets $ 2,144,743 $ 1,176,857 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,201,842 $ 237,165 Unearned premiums 379,609 366,744 Advance premiums 28,672 13,771 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,046 4,017 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable — 19,318 Accrued expenses 18,788 15,453 Deferred income taxes, net 1,705 11,739 Revolving credit facility — 15,000 Long-term debt 211,667 45,504 Lease liabilities - operating leases 1,539 2,203 Other liabilities 33,453 31,485 Total liabilities 1,880,321 762,399 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 91,248 89,955 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,926,845 and 10,131,399

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 9,969 76,077 Retained income 175,056 246,790 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (10,795 ) 498 Total stockholders' equity 174,230 323,365 Noncontrolling interests (1,056 ) 1,138 Total equity 173,174 324,503 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 2,144,743 $ 1,176,857

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 181,713 $ 149,809 $ 541,762 $ 420,191 Premiums ceded (74,741 ) (55,577 ) (184,108 ) (145,112 ) Net premiums earned 106,972 94,232 357,654 275,079 Net investment income 18,530 2,520 25,082 9,749 Net realized investment (losses) gains (884 ) 1,232 (1,204 ) 4,952 Net unrealized investment losses (347 ) (1,869 ) (8,157 ) (649 ) Policy fee income 1,071 1,000 3,180 2,962 Other 1,312 2,102 3,065 3,502 Total revenue 126,654 99,217 379,620 295,595 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 139,794 62,664 299,328 164,332 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 24,678 23,340 80,949 69,574 General and administrative personnel expenses 15,848 11,537 45,183 31,733 Interest expense 2,813 1,664 4,929 5,743 Debt conversion expense — 1,273 — 1,273 Other operating expenses 7,123 5,243 20,392 14,245 Total expenses 190,256 105,721 450,781 286,900 (Loss) income before income taxes (63,602 ) (6,504 ) (71,161 ) 8,695 Income tax (benefit) expense (12,099 ) (1,636 ) (13,907 ) 2,888 Net (loss) income $ (51,503 ) $ (4,868 ) $ (57,254 ) $ 5,807 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,285 ) (2,202 ) (6,801 ) (5,175 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,829 833 4,018 1,196 Net (loss) income after noncontrolling interests $ (50,959 ) $ (6,237 ) $ (60,037 ) $ 1,828 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (5.66 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (6.26 ) $ 0.23 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (5.66 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (6.26 ) $ 0.22 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.20 $ 1.20

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Loss Shares (a) Per Share Loss Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net loss $ (51,503 ) $ (57,254 ) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,285 ) (6,801 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 2,829 4,018 Net loss attributable to HCI (50,959 ) (60,037 ) Less: Loss attributable to participating securities 3,289 3,855 Basic Loss Per Share: Loss allocated to common stockholders (47,670 ) 8,427 $ (5.66 ) (56,182 ) 8,972 $ (6.26 ) Effect of Dilutive Securities:* Stock options — — — — Convertible senior notes — — — — Warrants — — — — Diluted Loss Per Share: Loss available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ (47,670 ) 8,427 $ (5.66 ) $ (56,182 ) 8,972 $ (6.26 ) (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss) is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income (loss) of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income (loss) and GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 GAAP Net loss $ (51,503 ) $ (57,254 ) Net unrealized investment losses $ 347 $ 8,157 Less: Tax effect at 0%* $ - $ - Net adjustment to Net loss $ 347 $ 8,157 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net loss $ (51,156 ) $ (49,097 ) *A valuation allowance was established at September 30, 2022 for the deferred tax benefits related to the 2022 pre-tax loss due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Consequently, there is no tax effect for net unrealized losses.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income (loss) is presented below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Non-GAAP September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Loss Shares (a) Per Share Loss Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (51,156 ) $ (49,097 ) Less: Net Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,285 ) (6,801 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 2,812 3,967 Net loss attributable to HCI (50,629 ) (51,931 ) Less: Loss attributable to participating securities 3,267 3,337 Basic Loss Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Loss allocated to common stockholders (47,362 ) 8,427 $ (5.62 ) (48,594 ) 8,972 $ (5.42 ) Effect of Dilutive Securities:* Stock options — — — — Convertible senior notes — — — — Warrants — — — — Diluted Loss Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: Loss available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ (47,362 ) $ 8,427 $ (5.62 ) $ (48,594 ) $ 8,972 $ (5.42 ) (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, convertible senior notes, stock options, and warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 GAAP diluted Loss Per Share $ (5.66 ) $ (6.26 ) Net unrealized investment losses $ 0.04 $ 0.84 Less: Tax effect at 0%* $ - $ - Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ 0.84 Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS $ (5.62 ) $ (5.42 ) *A valuation allowance was established at September 30, 2022 for the deferred tax benefits related to the 2022 pre-tax loss due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Consequently, there is no tax effect for net unrealized losses.



