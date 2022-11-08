Submit Release
Harvard Bioscience Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

 “Fighting through challenging times while building the company and new technologies for the future.”

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Jim Green, Chairman and CEO, said, "Impacted by a challenging summer, our third quarter revenues were $26.9 million, down 9% from the same quarter prior year. Growth of 6% in our cellular/molecular product revenues were more than offset by a 17% reduction in sales of our higher margin pre-clinical products and a negative currency impact of approximately $1.0 million. Gross margin was down on lower revenue as well as higher costs of labor and materials, in addition to inventory charges related to the discontinuation of certain non-strategic products as a result of our previously communicated portfolio optimization. Operating margin was down from last year mainly on lower sales and lower gross margin.”

Green continued, “In spite of headwinds in the quarter, we expect sequential revenue growth and an improved product mix in Q4 resulting in our gross margins returning to first half levels. Q4 revenue is expected to be in the $30 million dollar range, with adjusted operating margin in the range of 14% to 15%.

We’re very pleased to see our continued investment in research and development deliver three new product introductions. First, our new Ultrospec 7500 is a premium spectrophotometer well known in the academic laboratories now also targeted to the pharma/CRO space. Second is our exclusive continuous glucose monitoring telemetry implants driving new demand in academic, pharma, and government labs focused on ever increasing diabetes.  Lastly, we’re excited to see a large Q4 order for our BTX electroporation system using our unique Flat Pack Reaction Chamber to a top pharma company for use in bioproduction. Furthering these initial inroads, we see an emerging value proposition for our BTX system, which is often used in pharmaceutical research and development to create the initial strains of a therapeutic, to be used more broadly in production.”

Green concluded, “Looking to the future, we expect to complete our portfolio optimization and related cost actions in Q4, with anticipated annual improvements of approximately $4.0 million in gross margin and operating expense reductions of approximately $1.5 million as we enter 2023. This leaning activity, combined with improved pricing and exciting new product introductions, is expected to drive new growth and make 2023 the year the company becomes the profitable growth-oriented platform we envisioned.”

Quarterly Financial Results Summary   Q3'22   Q3'21  
               
Revenues   $       26.9 million   $       29.7 million  
               
Operating (Loss) Income (GAAP)   $       (3.8) million   $         0.5 million  
Adjusted Operating Income   $         0.7 million   $         3.9 million  
Operating Margin (GAAP)   (14.0) %   1.8 %  
Adjusted Operating Margin   2.6 %   13.3 %  
               
Diluted Loss Per Share (GAAP)   $     (0.08)     $     (0.00)    
Diluted Adjusted (Loss) Earnings Per Share   $     (0.01)     $       0.06    
               
Net Debt*   $       45.0 million   $       40.9 million  
               
* Debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents          

For more details on performance for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, a slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast referenced below will be posted to our Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins.

Please refer to the exhibits below for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, including gross margin, operating income, net income and loss, diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of such adjusted financial information.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Harvard Bioscience will be hosting a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. 

Covering Analysts who want to join the call and ask a question must register here. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number

Participants who want to join the audio-only webcast should go to our events and presentations on the investor website here

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this press release, we have included non-GAAP financial information including adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted earnings per share. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the underlying operations of the business. For the periods presented, these non-GAAP financial measures have excluded certain expenses and income resulting from items that we do not believe are representative of the underlying operations of the business, such as amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions, costs related to acquisition, disposition and integration initiatives, impairment charges, severance, restructuring and other business transformation expenses, and stock-based compensation expense, and litigation settlement expenses. They also exclude the tax impact of the reconciling items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial information is important in comparing current results with prior period results and is useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing the Company’s operating performance. Any non-GAAP financial statement information included herein is accompanied by a reconciliation to the nearest corresponding GAAP measure which are included as exhibits below in this press release.

The non-GAAP financial information provided in this press release should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial information provided and presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different than other companies’ non-GAAP financial information.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by our use of such words as "will," "guidance," "objectives," "optimistic," "potential," "future," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "continue," "drive," "strategy," "potential," "potentially," "growth," "long-term," "projects," "projected," "intends," "believes," "goals," "sees," "seek," "develop" "possible" "new," "emerging," "opportunity," "pursue" and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this press release or that may be made during our conference call may include, but are not limited to, statements or inferences about the Company's or management's beliefs or expectations, the Company's anticipated future revenues and earnings, the strength of the Company's market position and business model, industry outlook, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain disruptions on the Company’s business, the Company's business strategy, the positioning of the Company for growth, the market demand and opportunity for the Company's current products, or products it is developing or intends to develop, and the Company's plans, objectives and intentions that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The Company may not update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Investor Inquiries:

Michael Rossi
Chief Financial Officer
(508)893-8999
mrossi@harvardbioscience.com

                    
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
                                   
    Three Months Ended
 		  Nine Months Ended
 		 
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021  
                                   
  Revenues $ 26,922     $ 29,663     $ 84,908     $ 85,849    
  Cost of revenues   14,750       13,355       39,922       37,757    
  Gross profit   12,172       16,308       44,986       48,092    
                                   
  Operating expenses:                                
  Sales and marketing expenses   5,819       6,183       19,093       17,299    
  General and administrative expenses   6,324       5,458       18,630       18,190    
  Research and development expenses   2,763       2,660       9,480       7,848    
  Amortization of intangible assets   1,572       1,459       4,492       4,388    
  Settlement of litigation, net   (544 )     -       (233 )     -    
  Total operating expenses   15,934       15,760       51,462       47,725    
                                   
  Operating (loss) income   (3,762 )     548       (6,476 )     367    
                                   
  Other expense:                                
  Interest expense   (749 )     (373 )     (1,648 )     (1,161 )  
  Other expense, net   (179 )     (130 )     (163 )     (477 )  
  Total other expense   (928 )     (503 )     (1,811 )     (1,638 )  
                                   
  (Loss) income before income taxes   (4,690 )     45       (8,287 )     (1,271 )  
  Income tax (benefit) expense   (1,285 )     215       (437 )     (22 )  
  Net loss $ (3,405 )   $ (170 )   $ (7,850 )   $ (1,249 )  
                                   
  Loss per common share:                                
  Basic and diluted $ (0.08 )   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.03 )  
                                   
  Weighted-average common shares:                                
  Basic and diluted   41,637       40,754       41,353       40,202    
                                   


        
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
               
      September 30, 2022     December 31, 2021  
  Assets            
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,144   $ 7,821  
  Accounts receivables   15,023     21,834  
  Inventories   26,116     27,587  
  Other current assets   5,535     4,341  
  Total current assets   51,818     61,583  
  Property, plant and equipment   3,555     3,415  
  Goodwill and other intangibles   77,315     85,074  
  Other long-term assets   14,325     12,272  
  Total assets $ 147,013   $ 162,344  
               
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
  Current portion, long-term debt $ 2,720   $ 3,235  
  Other current liabilities   18,640     22,081  
  Total current liabilities   21,360     25,316  
  Long-term debt, net   46,534     45,095  
  Other long-term liabilities   7,140     8,532  
  Stockholders’ equity   71,979     83,401  
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 147,013   $ 162,344  
               


        
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
                   
    Nine Months Ended
 		 
     September 30, 2022    September 30, 2021  
  Cash flows from operating activities:                
  Net loss $ (7,850 )   $ (1,249 )  
  Adjustments to operating cash flows   5,165       8,547    
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities   1,158       (6,153 )  
  Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (1,527 )     1,145    
                   
  Cash flows from investing activities:                
  Additions to property, plant and equipment   (1,355 )     (837 )  
  Additions to intangible assets   -       (150 )  
  Net cash used in investing activities   (1,355 )     (987 )  
                   
  Cash flows from financing activities:                
  Borrowing from revolving line of credit   7,800       2,500    
  Repayment of revolving line of credit   (4,650 )     (4,000 )  
  Repayment of term debt   (2,436 )     (1,500 )  
  Payments of debt issuance costs   -       (102 )  
  Proceeds from exercise of stock options and stock purchases   346       2,909    
  Taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards   (1,167 )     (2,653 )  
  Net cash used in financing activities   (107 )     (2,846 )  
                   
  Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   312       (81 )  
  Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (2,677 )     (2,769 )  
  Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period   7,821       8,317    
  Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 5,144     $ 5,548    
                   


 
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
                      Settlement,
 		             
                      Restructuring,
 		             
          Stock-Based
 		  Acquired Assets
 		  Transformation
 		  Income
 		       
  Statement of Operations GAAP
 		  Compensation
 		  Amortization
 		  & Other
 		  Taxes
 		  ADJUSTED
 		 
                                       
  Revenues $ 26,922     -     -     -     -     $ 26,922    
  Cost of revenues 14,750     -     (7 )   (1,441 )   -     13,302    
  Gross profit 12,172     -     7     1,441     -     13,620    
                                       
  Gross Margin 45.2 %                            50.6 %   
                                       
  Operating expenses:                                    
  Sales and marketing expenses 5,819     (147 )   (1 )   120     -     5,791    
  General and administrative expenses 6,324     (919 )   (8 )   (942 )   -     4,455    
  Research and development expenses 2,763     (73 )   (8 )   (10 )   -     2,672    
  Amortization of intangible assets 1,572     -     (1,572 )   -     -     -    
  Settlement of litigation, net (544 )   -     -     544     -     -    
  Total operating expenses 15,934     (1,139 )   (1,589 )   (288 )   -     12,918    
                                       
  Operating Expenses - % of Revenues 59.2 %                            48.0 %   
                                       
  Operating (loss) income (3,762 )   1,139     1,596     1,729     -     702    
                                       
  Operating Margin -14.0 %                            2.6 %   
                                       
  Other expense:                                    
  Interest expense (749 )   -     -     -     -     (749 )  
  Other expense, net (179 )   -     -     (80 )   -     (259 )  
  Total other expense (928 )   -     -     (80 )   -     (1,008 )  
                                       
  Loss before income taxes (4,690 )   1,139     1,596     1,649     -     (306 )  
  Income tax benefit (1,285 )   -     -     -     1,244     (41 )  
  Net loss $ (3,405 )   $ 1,139     $ 1,596     $ 1,649     $ (1,244 )   $ (265 )  
                                       
  Loss per share $ (0.08 )                           $ (0.01 )  
                                       
  Diluted weighted average common shares 41,637                             41,637    
                                       


 
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
                  
          Stock-Based     Acquired Assets    Restructuring,    Income        
  Statement of Operations
 		GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Transformation   Taxes   ADJUSTED  
                                       
  Revenues $ 29,663     -     -     -     -     $ 29,663    
  Cost of revenues 13,355     (32 )   (15 )   (94 )   -     13,214    
  Gross profit 16,308     32     15     94     -     16,449    
                                       
  Gross Margin
 		55.0 %                           55.5 %  
                                       
  Operating expenses:                                    
  Sales and marketing expenses 6,183     (149 )   (2 )   (261 )   -     5,771    
  General and administrative expenses 5,458     (790 )   (16 )   (426 )   -     4,226    
  Research and development expenses 2,660     (33 )   (10 )   (113 )   -     2,504    
  Amortization of intangible assets 1,459     -     (1,459 )   -     -     -    
  Total operating expenses 15,760     (972 )   (1,487 )   (800 )   -     12,501    
                                       
  Operating Expenses - % of Revenues 53.1 %                           42.1 %  
                                       
  Operating income 548     1,004     1,502     894     -     3,948    
                                       
  Operating Margin 1.8 %                           13.3 %  
                                       
  Other expense:                                    
  Interest expense (373 )   -     -     -     -     (373 )  
  Other expense, net (130 )   -     -     -     -     (130 )  
  Total other expense (503 )   -     -     -     -     (503 )  
                                       
  Income before income taxes 45     1,004     1,502     894     -     3,445    
  Income tax expense 215     -     -     -     580     795    
  Net (loss) income $ (170 )   $ 1,004     $ 1,502     $ 894     $ (580 )   $ 2,650    
                                       
                                       
  (Loss) income per share $ (0.00 )                           $ 0.06    
                                       
  Diluted weighted average common shares 40,754                             43,500    
                                       


 
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
                      Settlement,
 		             
                      Restructuring,
 		             
          Stock-Based
 		  Acquired Assets
 		  Transformation
 		  Income
 		       
  Statement of Operations
 		GAAP
 		  Compensation
 		  Amortization
 		  & Other
 		  Taxes
 		  ADJUSTED
 		 
                                       
  Revenues $ 84,908     -     -     -     -     $ 84,908    
  Cost of revenues 39,922     (88 )   (27 )   (1,598 )   -     38,209    
  Gross profit 44,986     88     27     1,598     -     46,699    
                                       
  Gross Margin
 		53.0 %                           55.0 %  
                                       
  Operating expenses:                                    
  Sales and marketing expenses 19,093     (493 )   (4 )   (250 )   -     18,346    
  General and administrative expenses 18,630     (2,633 )   (38 )   (2,861 )   -     13,098    
  Research and development expenses 9,480     (187 )   (27 )   (137 )   -     9,129    
  Amortization of intangible assets 4,492     -     (4,492 )   -     -     -    
  Settlement of litigation, net (233 )   -     -     233     -     -    
  Total operating expenses 51,462     (3,313 )   (4,561 )   (3,015 )   -     40,573    
                                       
  Operating Expenses - % of Revenues 60.6 %                           47.8 %  
                                       
  Operating (loss) income (6,476 )   3,401     4,588     4,613     -     6,126    
                                       
  Operating Margin -7.6 %                            7.2 %  
                                       
  Other expense:                                    
  Interest expense (1,648 )   -     -     -     -     (1,648 )  
  Other expense, net (163 )   -     -     (80 )   -     (243 )  
  Total other expense (1,811 )   -     -     (80 )   -     (1,891 )  
                                       
  (Loss) income before income taxes (8,287 )   3,401     4,588     4,533     -     4,235    
  Income tax (benefit) expense (437 )   -     -     -     1,409     972    
  Net (loss) income $ (7,850 )   $ 3,401     $ 4,588     $ 4,533     $ (1,409 )   $ 3,263    
                                       
  (Loss) income per share $ (0.19 )                           $ 0.08    
                                       
  Diluted weighted average common shares 41,353                             42,665    
                                       


                                      
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
                                       
          Stock-Based
   Acquired Assets
   Restructuring,
   Income
        
  Statement of Operations
 GAAP
   Compensation
   Amortization
   Transformation
   Taxes
   ADJUSTED
  
                                       
  Revenues $ 85,849     -     -     -     -     $ 85,849    
  Cost of revenues 37,757     (83 )   (51 )   (247 )   -     37,376    
  Gross profit 48,092     83     51     247     -     48,473    
                                       
  Gross Margin 56.0 %                           56.5 %  
                                       
  Operating expenses:                                    
  Sales and marketing expenses 17,299     (373 )   (6 )   (375 )   -     16,545    
  General and administrative expenses 18,190     (2,593 )   (49 )   (2,380 )   -     13,168    
  Research and development expenses 7,848     (87 )   (32 )   (408 )   -     7,321    
  Amortization of intangible assets 4,388     -     (4,388 )   -     -     -    
  Total operating expenses 47,725     (3,053 )   (4,475 )   (3,163 )   -     37,034    
                                       
  Operating Expenses - % of Revenues 55.6 %                           43.1 %  
                                       
  Operating income 367     3,136     4,526     3,410     -     11,439    
                                       
  Operating Margin 0.4 %                           13.3 %  
                                       
  Other expense:                                    
  Interest expense (1,161 )   -     -     -     -     (1,161 )  
  Other expense, net (477 )   -     -     -     -     (477 )  
  Total other expense (1,638 )   -     -     -     -     (1,638 )  
                                       
  (Loss) income before income taxes (1,271 )   3,136     4,526     3,410     -     9,801    
  Income tax (benefit) expense (22 )   -     -     -     2,365     2,343    
  Net (loss) income $ (1,249 )   $ 3,136     $ 4,526     $ 3,410     $ (2,365 )   $ 7,458    
                                       
                                       
  (Loss) income per share $ (0.03 )                           $ 0.17    
                                       
  Diluted weighted average common shares 40,202                             43,113    
                                       


 
HARVARD BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
 		  Nine Months Ended
 		 
    September 30, 2022
 		  September 30, 2021
 		  September 30, 2022
 		  September 30, 2021
 		 
  Operating income $ (3,762 )   $ 548   $ (6,476 )   $ 367  
  Stock-based compensation expense   1,139       1,004     3,401       3,136  
  Acquired asset amortization   1,596       1,502     4,588       4,526  
  Settlements, restructuring and transformation costs   1,729       894     4,613       3,410  
  Adjusted operating income   702       3,948     6,126       11,439  
  Depreciation expense   364       420     1,122       1,311  
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,066     $ 4,368   $ 7,248     $ 12,750  
                               

 


