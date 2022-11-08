Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today reported results for the 13-week third quarter ended October 2, 2022.



"We are encouraged by our performance in the third quarter, including total sales growth of 5%, comparable store sales growth of 2.4% and earnings per share growth of 9%," said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "I thank the team for their collaboration and commitment in delivering these results and most importantly, their dedication to helping our customers discover better, healthier eating. We are excited about bringing the holiday season to life in our stores and are well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing health and wellness trends."

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net sales totaled $1.6 billion; a 5% increase from the same period in 2021

of $0.61; compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same period in 2021 Opened 1 new store, resulting in 379 stores in 23 states as of October 2, 2022

Leverage and Liquidity in Third Quarter 2022

Ended the quarter with $316 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $250 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility

and a $250 million balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility Repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock for a total investment of $44 million

for a total investment of $44 million Generated cash from operations of $307 million and invested $71 million in capital expenditures, net of landlord reimbursement, year-to-date thru October 2, 2022

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Outlook

"Due to our strong performance to date, we are raising our full-year outlook," said Chip Molloy, chief financial officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. "We remain focused on controlling the controllable to deliver strong results and create sustainable shareholder value for the long-term.”

The following provides information on our full-year 2022 outlook:

Net sales growth: 4.5% - 5.0%

4.5% - 5.0% Comparable store sales growth: approximately 2%

approximately 2% Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $2.32 to $2.36

$2.32 to $2.36 Unit growth: 16 new stores

16 new stores Capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements): $120M to $135M

The following provides information on our fourth quarter 2022 outlook:

Comparable store sales growth: approximately 2.0%

approximately 2.0% Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $0.35 to $0.39

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Sprouts will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, during which Sprouts executives will further discuss third quarter 2022 financial results.

A webcast of the conference call will be available through Sprouts’ investor relations webpage located at investors.sprouts.com . Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A webcast replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 8, 2022. This can be accessed with the following link .

Important Information Regarding Outlook

There is no guarantee that Sprouts will achieve its projected financial expectations, which are based on management estimates, currently available information and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. These expectations are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements to the effect that Sprouts Farmers Market or its management "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," or "believes," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s outlook, growth, opportunities and long-term strategy. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the company’s ability to execute on its long-term strategy; the company’s ability to successfully compete in its competitive industry; the company’s ability to successfully open new stores; the company’s ability to manage its growth; the company’s ability to maintain or improve its operating margins; the company’s ability to identify and react to trends in consumer preferences; product supply disruptions; equipment supply disruptions; general economic conditions that impact consumer spending or result in competitive responses; accounting standard changes; the current inflationary environment and future potential inflationary and/or deflationary trends; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors as set forth from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, without limitation, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

Corporate Profile

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year, Sprouts celebrates its 20th year anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.







SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Net sales $ 1,591,026 $ 1,509,633 $ 4,827,669 $ 4,607,073 Cost of sales 1,007,376 969,904 3,051,914 2,931,089 Gross profit 583,650 539,729 1,775,755 1,675,984 Selling, general and administrative expenses 460,834 423,416 1,382,854 1,299,498 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive

of depreciation included in cost of

sales) 30,313 30,377 93,377 92,036 Store closure and other costs, net 2,164 128 3,034 1,757 Income from operations 90,339 85,808 296,490 282,693 Interest expense, net 1,951 2,911 7,648 8,840 Income before income taxes 88,388 82,897 288,842 273,853 Income tax provision 22,648 19,030 72,798 65,924 Net income $ 65,740 $ 63,867 $ 216,044 $ 207,929 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 1.98 $ 1.78 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.56 $ 1.97 $ 1.77 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 107,229 114,201 109,066 116,497 Diluted 108,095 114,818 109,888 117,252







SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

October 2, 2022 January 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 316,042 $ 245,287 Accounts receivable, net 11,455 21,574 Inventories 301,667 265,387 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,867 35,468 Total current assets 673,031 567,716 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 694,098 716,029 Operating lease assets, net 1,081,514 1,072,019 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 184,960 184,960 Goodwill 368,878 368,878 Other assets 15,036 13,513 Total assets $ 3,017,517 $ 2,923,115 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 166,968 $ 145,901 Accrued liabilities 144,935 155,996 Accrued salaries and benefits 53,875 58,743 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 158,219 151,755 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,141 1,078 Total current liabilities 525,138 513,473 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,095,154 1,095,909 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 258,992 259,656 Other long-term liabilities 38,486 36,306 Deferred income tax liability 58,919 57,895 Total liabilities 1,976,689 1,963,239 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Undesignated preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

106,491,322 shares issued and outstanding, October 2, 2022;

111,114,374 shares issued and outstanding, January 2, 2022 106 111 Additional paid-in capital 720,447 704,701 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 498 (3,758 ) Retained earnings 319,777 258,822 Total stockholders' equity 1,040,828 959,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,017,517 $ 2,923,115







SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

Thirty-nine weeks

ended Thirty-nine weeks

ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 216,044 $ 207,929 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 96,057 94,422 Operating lease asset amortization 87,316 80,295 Store closure and other costs, net 171 — Share-based compensation 11,672 11,304 Deferred income taxes 1,025 2,085 Other non-cash items 404 883 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 16,491 12,999 Inventories (36,280 ) (16,860 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,880 ) (6,001 ) Other assets 1,678 (2,834 ) Accounts payable 23,121 29,479 Accrued liabilities 2,482 1,046 Accrued salaries and benefits (4,868 ) (30,544 ) Operating lease liabilities (99,055 ) (88,664 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,588 ) 1,120 Cash flows from operating activities 306,790 296,659 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (80,749 ) (70,010 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (80,749 ) (70,010 ) Financing activities Payments on finance lease liabilities (600 ) (507 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (3,373 ) — Repurchase of common stock (155,094 ) (137,484 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,074 1,918 Cash flows used in financing activities (154,993 ) (136,073 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 71,048 90,576 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 247,004 171,441 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 318,052 $ 262,017







Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company presents EBITDA and EBIT. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP. The company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the company, and certain of these measures may be used as components of incentive compensation.

The company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income tax, and depreciation, amortization and accretion.

Non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Because of their limitations, non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to reinvest in the growth of the company’s business, or as a measure of cash that will be available to meet the company’s obligations. Each non-GAAP measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021:

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirteen

Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Net income $ 65,740 $ 63,867 $ 216,044 $ 207,929 Income tax provision 22,648 19,030 72,798 65,924 Interest expense, net 1,951 2,911 7,648 8,840 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 90,339 85,808 296,490 282,693 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 31,201 31,270 96,057 94,422 EBITDA $ 121,540 $ 117,078 $ 392,547 $ 377,115



