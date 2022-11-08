Submit Release
Astec to Present at Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announced today that Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations, will participate at Baird’s Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The presentation will be accessible on Astec’s Investor Relations website, on the Events & Presentations page.

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

For Additional Information Contact:

Steve Anderson
Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations
Phone: (423) 899-5898
E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com
www.astecindustries.com 


