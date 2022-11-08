Cellcom Selects Amdocs’ Vubiquity to Provide TV Viewers with Personalized Content Experiences

New extended agreement will give Cellcom TV viewers in Israel access to best-in-class linear and video-on-demand content

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected by Israel’s Cellcom to bring compelling new digital content to Cellcom TV viewers through Amdocs’ Vubiquity platform.



Vubiquity holds relationships with hundreds of content creators and distributors around the globe, bringing together the latest releases from major studios, leading independents, library classics and a host of genre-based categories.

Under the newly-extended agreement with Cellcom, Vubiquity will provide a full suite of content acquisition, curation, marketing and content management services – ensuring Cellcom TV viewers have access to best-in-class linear and video-on-demand content choices as part of a personalized digital experience.

“Cellcom TV provides our customers with the best content experience, with a rich on-demand service offering the most wanted movies and series, in addition to our Cellcom LIVE service,” said Dafna Agassi Bar, Chief Marketing Officer at Cellcom. “Renewing and strengthening our collaboration with Amdocs supports our vision of giving our viewers a truly world-class experience.”

“We’re delighted to build on our relationship with Cellcom and continue to bring compelling new content to its customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “As streaming competition intensifies, this agreement exemplifies how Amdocs can enable service providers to create a personalized and differentiated digital offering.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

