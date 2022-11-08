SITA Selects Amdocs to Accelerate Launch and Monetization of New Products for Air Transport Industry

Amdocs’ cloud-native digital monetization platform will be deployed to modernize SITA’s infrastructure, ensuring greater flexibility, scalability, and agility

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it is collaborating with SITA, a leading specialist in IT for the global air transport industry, to modernize SITA’s billing and payments infrastructure.



The agreement, involving an upgrade of SITA’s current systems, represents an expansion of the long-standing relationship between the two companies. It will enable SITA to rapidly launch and monetize new products and services by reducing time to market and enabling greater flexibility and agility, while reducing operational costs.

Implementing Amdocs’ cloud-native digital monetization platform, which uses open-source technologies, will offer greater scalability and flexibility while enabling SITA to achieve operational efficiencies through the ability to manage customer accounts in multiple countries through a single product.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, SITA serves around 2,500 customers in 200 countries. The company provides a range of IT, telecommunication, infrastructure and communication services to airlines, airports and other air transport customers.

“We’re on a mission to simplify and modernize our IT infrastructure and this project will accelerate the achievement of our goals,” said Rene Fourel, Chief Technology Officer at SITA. “We’re excited to be building on our long-standing relationship with Amdocs and look forward to reaping the benefits of the flexible, future-proof digital platform that will be implemented through this deal, enabling us to harness the power of the public cloud and open-source technologies.”

“SITA is a leader in mission-critical IT for the air transport industry that is responsible for the experience of many millions of consumers. We’re pleased to be working with the company to transform its business,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “This agreement enables greater innovation and efficiency, providing the groundwork for SITA to become an even more agile and dynamic organization.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

