CytomX Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated oncology therapeutics, today reported third quarter 2022 financial results and provided a business update.

“CytomX’s progress in the third quarter highlights the potential of our pipeline as well as the breadth and versatility of the Probody® platform. CX-2051 and CX-801 are wholly owned, next generation therapeutic candidates that build on our deep experience with conditional activation,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman at CytomX Therapeutics. “We also continued to make progress in our collaborator programs, including CX-904, our first T-cell engager in the clinic, and BMS-986249, for which Bristol Myers Squibb presented updated Phase 1 safety and efficacy data at ESMO 2022.”

Third Quarter Business Highlights and Recent Developments



CX-2051, EpCAM-directed Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC), unveiled at World ADC in San Diego – CX-2051 is a wholly-owned, conditionally activated ADC directed toward the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing cancers. CX-2051 is tailored to optimize the therapeutic index for systemic treatment of EpCAM-expressing cancers, an opportunity that, to date, has not been realized due to dose-limiting toxicities. CytomX’s strategy with CX-2051 is to match target expression and sensitivity to the camptothecin payload with prioritized indications. CX-2051 data presented at World ADC demonstrated strong preclinical activity and a favorable predicted therapeutic index. CytomX anticipates submitting an IND for CX-2051 in the second half of 2023.





– CX-801 is a wholly-owned IFN alpha-2b Probody therapeutic that in preclinical studies has demonstrated a wide therapeutic index and potent antitumor effects. At the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting starting November 9 , pre-clinical data will be presented highlighting CX-801’s tolerability profile, preferential activity in the tumor microenvironment, and the potential for synergistic effects in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. CytomX anticipates submitting an IND for CX-801 in the second half of 2023. Bristol Myers Squibb presented updated ipilimumab Probody data at ESMO 2022 – At the ESMO Congress 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb presented updated Phase 1 safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic data from the Phase 1/2 study of BMS-986249, a Probody version of ipilimumab, alone and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced cancers. The safety profile and disease control rate observed in the updated Phase 1 data for BMS-986249 with and without nivolumab appears promising. BMS-986249 appears to be tolerated at higher doses than traditional ipilimumab clinical dosing, and an encouraging case study was reported of a partial response in microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer. BMS-986249 is being evaluated in a randomized Phase 2 study in combination with nivolumab versus ipilimumab plus nivolumab in patients newly diagnosed with advanced melanoma. This novel combination is also being studied in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, castration-resistant prostate cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer.





Priorities for 2022-2023

Provide a data update for the Phase 2 study of CX-2029 in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer in the fourth quarter of 2022

Continue enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase 1 study of CX-904

Submit INDs for CX-801 and CX-2051 in the second half of 2023

Provide updated data from the Phase 2 study of praluzatamab ravtansine in advanced breast cancer at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Continued progress within the BMS alliance including the anti-CTLA-4 Probody programs

Complete company restructuring announced in July 2022 by the end of 2022

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $194.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $305.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

Total revenue was $16.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $17.6 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Research and development expenses increased by $1.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $30.4 million compared to $29.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to restructuring expenses, offset by a decrease in personnel related expense and clinical trial expenses due to the workforce reduction and pipeline reprioritization announced in July 2022.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.6 million during the third quarter of 2022 to $10.5 million. The decrease was mainly driven by a decrease in personnel related expenses due to the workforce reduction announced in July 2022 and a decrease in outside consulting, legal and intellectual property services, partially offset by restructuring expenses.

Overall expenses related to the company restructuring announced in July 2022 were $7.1 million consisting primarily of employee-related expenses and severance benefits. Total anticipated expenses as a result of the restructuring are expected to be approximately $7.9 million.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

CytomX management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations. Participants may register for the conference call here and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to destroying cancer differently. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX’s goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises seven therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies (“TCBs”), and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors (“CPIs”). CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD71, which has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer and is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie. CytomX’s clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. Praluzatamab ravtansine is an investigational conditionally activated ADC directed toward CD166 that demonstrated single agent clinical activity in a Phase 2 study for patients with advanced HR+/HER2-non-amplified breast cancer. Following the Phase 2 results, CytomX decided not to further progress praluzatamab ravtansine alone and is seeking a partner to further develop the molecule. CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy or progress of CytomX’s or any of its collaborative partners’ product candidates, including CX-2029, BMS-986249, BMS-986288, pacmilimab, CX-904, CX-801, CX-2051, and praluzatamab ravtansine, the potential benefits or applications of CytomX’s Probody platform technology, CytomX’s ability to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including the ongoing and planned clinical trials of CX-2029, BMS-986249, BMS-986288, pacmilimab, CX-904, and praluzatamab ravtansine, and the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, initial and ongoing data availability, investigational new drug applications and other development milestones. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the unproven nature of CytomX’s novel Probody Platform technology; CytomX’s clinical trial product candidates are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic may continue to negatively impact the business, research and clinical operations of CytomX or its partners, including the development of preclinical drug candidates due to delays in and disruption of research activities and the development of clinical drug candidates due to delays in or disruption of clinical trials, including impacts on the enrollment of patients in clinical trials or other clinical trial disruptions; the possibility that the results of preclinical research and early clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that CytomX’s clinical trials will not be successful; the possibility that current preclinical research may not result in additional product candidates; CytomX’s dependence on the success of CX-2029, BMS-986249, BMS-986288, pacmilimab, CX-904, CX-801, and CX-2051; CytomX’s reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the Company’s product candidates; and possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 16,915 $ 17,587 $ 52,217 $ 49,846 Operating expenses: Research and development 30,367 29,143 92,085 77,615 General and administrative 10,490 11,085 32,782 29,704 Total operating expenses 40,857 40,228 124,867 107,319 Loss from operations (23,942 ) (22,641 ) (72,650 ) (57,473 ) Interest income 616 70 946 182 Other income (expense), net 30 (13 ) 339 (90 ) Net loss $ (23,296 ) $ (22,584 ) $ (71,365 ) $ (57,381 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net of tax 367 37 (553 ) 99 Comprehensive loss $ (22,929 ) $ (22,547 ) $ (71,918 ) $ (57,282 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.35 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.90 ) Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 65,912,334 65,208,066 65,618,162 63,759,585





CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,036 $ 205,530 Short-term investments 99,254 99,696 Accounts receivable 1,712 790 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,278 4,285 Total current assets 200,280 310,301 Property and equipment, net 5,710 5,960 Intangible assets, net 911 1,021 Goodwill 949 949 Restricted cash 917 917 Operating lease right-of-use asset 16,830 19,362 Other assets 895 901 Total assets $ 226,492 $ 339,411 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,176 $ 2,818 Accrued liabilities 31,340 34,236 Deferred revenue, current portion 61,325 69,262 Total current liabilities 97,841 106,316 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 85,122 125,660 Operating lease liabilities - long term 15,055 18,056 Total liabilities 198,018 250,032 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 65,950,242 and 65,392,758 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 634,357 623,344 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (795 ) (242 ) Accumulated deficit (605,089 ) (533,724 ) Total stockholders' equity 28,474 89,379 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 226,492 $ 339,411





