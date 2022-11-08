Nominate Your Conservation Champions for National Wildlife Awards

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is now inviting nominations for several national conservation awards.



“We all have a role to play in preventing biodiversity loss and conserving wildlife for the use and enjoyment of all,” said Rick Bates, CEO of CWF. “By recognizing some of the outstanding national achievements of volunteers and professionals from a wide variety of backgrounds, we showcase the amazing success stories in our communities and inspire ongoing action. Nominate your nature heroes now and celebrate wildlife with us.”

Categories include:

Conservation in action

Conservation artist of the year

Outdoor person of the year

Youth leadership in conservation

Conservation mentors

Wild educator of the year

Conservation through fisheries

Canadian legislator

CWF affiliate achievements



The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31, 2023. The awards will be announced by Canada Day.

Recipients may be featured in an upcoming issue of Canadian Wildlife and Biosphère magazine and they will be invited to receive their award at CWF’s awards banquet, currently planned for Whitehorse in early June (pending health and safety guidelines).

For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca/awards.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.



