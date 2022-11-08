Submit Release
HII Makes Positive Impact with Third Annual Global Day of Caring Initiative

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division hosted its annual Global Day of Caring on Saturday, Nov. 5. More than 300 employees and their family members completed community service projects in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington and South Korea.

“Supporting communities where we live and work is at the core of who we are,” said Andy Green, president of HII’s Mission Technologies division. “The mission-critical solutions we deliver everyday connect us through service to our nation, and the Global Day of Caring initiative gives us an opportunity to connect through service to our communities.”

Projects ranged from food drives, heart walks and youth educational support, to litter clean-ups and trail restoration. This year’s Global Day of Caring also included an American Red Cross blood drive. More community service activities will continue in the coming weeks.

Mission Technologies Day of Caring Trail Restoration

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/mission-technologies-global-day-of-caring-2022.

“I participated in Global Day of Caring because I believe volunteering strengthens the community you live in,” said Shyanna Moosavizadeh, an admin in Mission Technologies Fleet Sustainment business group. “Engaging in a good cause gave me a sense of renewed vitality.”

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII Mission Technologies Day of Caring 2022

Volunteers helped build a retaining wall to give hikers a safer path when entering/exiting a newly built foot bridge in Front Royal, Virginia.

