A First-Person Narration by JFK Assassinator’s Son
A Memoir Details Two More AssassinationsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What kind of trauma is it when the focus of your childhood was the plotting of an assassination that shocked the world, led to a host of conspiracy theories as to why and by whom. and altered American politics for generations. And that your father, sponsored by the CIA, was at the center of it all. Not only the planning, but one of three shooters; and no not including Oswald who was only a “patsy,” as he described himself. This was the story of Bruce H. Bell, author and adult survivor of such trauma. In his first book, aptly titled “My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy,” in which Bell chronicled what he personally witnessed.
Amazon readers wrote of that first book, The story of a conflicted boy exposed to the planers and planning of the Kennedy assassination. We witness his emotional reactions and are introduced to the major players, their motivations and the actual choreography of the shootings. Engrossing, an easy read. Can't wait for the movie or miniseries.
This second book, “My Descent into Hell: A Continuing Memoir of the Son of John F Kennedy’s Assassin. Two More killings and Their Consequence” is the next installment. Bell writes, “It was the Summer of 1969, I was seventeen years old and had witnessed my father’s participation in monumental assassinations.” Not only that of JFK, but also of brother Robert and Martin Luther King. “Although I had originally bought into the necessity of the President’s assassination on November 22, 1963, I had since become disillusioned, and told him so. And that I thought that they had certainly gone too far by killing the other men.”
Unfortunately, this led to difficult times for Bell. He was sent to Vietnam and on return, subjected to attempts to silence his threats of revealing his father’s deeds by treating him with CIA-developed Mk-Ultra deprogramming. Some of which resulted in activities for the CIA and DEA. Throughout the remainder of his life, the father-son relationship evolved, from estrangement, to partnership, to rejection.
Now, as a living witness of the thrilling and chilling plotting of these historic crimes, he speaks to the world with hopes that knowledge of what actually occurred will result in fuller understanding of the whys, hows and results.
Watch out for “My Descent Into Hell: A Continuing Memoir of the Son of John F Kennedy’s Assassin. Two More killings and Their Consequence” published by renowned publishing company Bookside Press. The book is available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
