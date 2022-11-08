Spot a Resource or Environmental Violation? Call the TIPP Line!

CANADA, November 8 - Released on November 8, 2022

Help conservation officers protect Saskatchewan's natural resources and environment by calling the toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line to report suspected wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations.

In 2021, the province's 24-hour, anonymous TIPP line received almost 1,800 reports from concerned citizens sharing information about illegal hunting, fishing and timber harvesting, as well as environmental crimes such as illegal dumping. These tips have been invaluable in solving cases and holding offenders accountable.

"Saskatchewan residents place a high value on our province's unsurpassed natural heritage, so it's no surprise they report those who disrespect and abuse it," Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. "It is so important that we take these resource and environmental crimes seriously in order to protect the environment for the continued well-being of our communities, the people of our province and the future generations to come."

In 2021, there were 93 charges from investigations that began with a TIPP call, resulting in more than $80,000 in fines.

The public can share information with conservation officers in several ways. You can:

Call your local Ministry of Environment office;

Call the TIPP phone line, toll-free, at 1-800-667-7561;

Call #5555 on your cellular phone (for SaskTel cellular subscribers); or

Report a violation online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp.

Callers whose information leads to a conviction can receive rewards of up to $2,000 through the SASKTIP Rewards Program. You don't have to give your name to receive a reward.

