A Taste of Panama: DC-Based Catering Company Esencias Panameñas Celebrates its 10th Anniversary With New Cookbook PANAMA ON A PLATE

Panama native shares over 50 beloved Panamanian recipes in a new cookbook from Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Born in Panama City, Panama, Yadira Stamp realized her passion for the culinary arts at an early age while assisting her mother with her catering business. She went on to earn her culinary degree from the Art Institute of Washington, DC, and later returned to Panama to complete a three-month externship on Panamanian gastronomy. From there, her passion for cooking Panamanian dishes took flight. In 2012, she opened Esencias Panameñas, a Panamanian food catering business in Washington, DC, and in 2014, she expanded into a restaurant, serving up authentic Panamanian and Caribbean dishes and drinks that quickly garnered a loyal following as well as the Best of DC’s Best Latin American restaurant award for three years in a row. However, in 2018, she was forced to shutter the restaurant as a result of gentrification. But her catering business is still going strong, ten years later. And what better way to celebrate her company’s anniversary than with a cookbook featuring the authentic flavors of Panamanian cuisine with Latin American and Caribbean fusion.

A compilation of Esencias Panameñas’ most requested dishes and beverages from a decade of cherished recipes, Panama on a Plate, will have readers preparing authentic, traditional dishes and desserts from Panama that will delight and impress even the most discerning palate. Including variations for vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free and focusing solely on Panamanian cuisine, Yadira’s recipes range from classics to unexpected culinary adventures. A delectable addition to any home kitchen library, Panama On A Plate invites readers to experience the extraordinary taste of Panamanian cuisine.

Panama on a Plate is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on Yadira Stamp, please visit her website and social media platforms:

About the Author:

Yadira Stamp is an Afro-Latina chef, former restauranteur, and caterer specializing in authentic Panamanian cuisine. In 2012, she founded Esencias Panameñas in Washington, D.C., one of only a handful of Panamanian food catering businesses in the United States. She volunteers her free time by cooking dinner at local food banks, DC Central Kitchen, and N Street Village, a community for women, and by mentoring aspiring Hispanic women entrepreneurs with the D.C. Latino Education Development Center. She is a member of the World Central Kitchen organization. She lives in Washington, DC.

