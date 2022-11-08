NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE SPRINGVILLE AND MAPLETON JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Springville and Mapleton, UT—The Utah County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Springville and Mapleton, Utah. The position will replace Judge Sherlynn Fenstermaker who will retire in December.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Judge Randy Birch, J.D., Judge of Heber City Justice Court and Pleasant Grove Justice Court, resident of Heber City,

• Shaynie Hunter, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Elk Ridge,

• Judge Eric Jewell, J.D., Judge of Payson City Justice Court and the Santaquin, Genola, and Goshen Justice Court, resident of Payson, and

• Grant Sumsion, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Springville.

A comment period will be held through November 18, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by Matt Packard, the mayor of Springville, and Dallas Hakes, the mayor of Mapleton, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

