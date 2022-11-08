Advanced Distribution Management System Market

Increase demand to upgrade power infrastructure to conserve energy, reduce costs, increase reliability & transparency with usage of smart grid is drive market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND,OR, UNITED STATE, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Advanced Distribution Management System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.3% to Reach USD 11.2 Billion by 2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Surge in demand for integrated single platform, rising adoption of smart grid applications, growing dependency on automated metering systems, and escalating popularity of electric vehicles to drive the growth of the global advanced distribution management system market. The COVID-19 outbreak favorably impacted growth of the global market with surging acceptance of connected devices and supportive government initiatives related to use of smart grid system in the energy & utilities sector.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global advanced distribution management system market based on solution, organization size, end-use vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation.Based on end-use vertical, the telecom segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The manufacturing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the global advanced distribution management system market report include Eaton Corporation Plc (Tripp Lite), General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., ltron Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Innowatts Inc., and Wipro Limited.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global advanced distribution management system market, owing to the increased adoption of connected devices and increase in electricity consumption in various countries across the globe. More and more people were required stay at home during the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus, and hence, various organizations across the globe were to adopt remote work policies.

• The transition has led to a rapid increase in demand for tools to support remote teams and workflows. The current estimation of 2031 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates.

• The COVID-19 outbreak has high impact on the growth of advanced distribution management system market, as increasing number of automated electric vehicle systems, growing adoption of connected devices, and surging government initiative to provide smart grid system in energy & utilities sector will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the advanced distribution management system market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

