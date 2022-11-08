Dove Medical Press Journal, Nature and Science of Sleep, Publishes Two New Studies
The Dove Medical Press journal, Nature and Science of Sleep, recently published two new studies with significant implications for the field of sleep research.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dove Medical Press Ltd., part of Taylor & Francis Group, the Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC., recently announced that The Dove Medical Press journal, Nature and Science of Sleep, has recently published two new studies with significant implications for the field of sleep research.
In All-Cause Mortality in People with Co-Occurring Insomnia Symptoms and Sleep Apnea: Analysis of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort, a large, population-based study, Lechat et al highlight the association of two highly prevalent sleep disorders with all-cause mortality. The results of the study correlate with previous population-based studies about COMISA and mortality, further signifying that diagnosing both insomnia and OSA should be considered with high importance by sleep clinics. The full article can be accessed by clicking here.
In a second recent study, Peripheral Iron Metabolism is Associated with Leg Movements on Polysomnography but Not with the Severity of Restless Legs Syndrome or Its Impact on Patients, Wang et al have found that peripheral iron metabolism may not be an ideal biomarker of restless leg syndrome, as peripheral iron status is associated mainly with motor components including leg movements and polysomnography, rather than with severity and impact. The full article can be accessed by clicking this link.
Nature and Science of Sleep (3.384 IF) is an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal covering all aspects of sleep science and sleep medicine, including the neurophysiology and functions of sleep, the genetics of sleep, sleep and society, biological rhythms, dreaming, sleep disorders and therapy, and strategies to optimize healthy sleep.
About Dove Medical Press
Dove Medical Press was founded in 2003 with the objective of combining the highest editorial standards with the 'best of breed' new publishing technologies. We have offices in Manchester and London in the United Kingdom, representatives in Princeton, New Jersey in the United States, and our editorial offices are in Auckland, New Zealand.
About Nature and Science of Sleep
This journal is a member of and subscribes to the principles of the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE).
