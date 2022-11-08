Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,929 in the last 365 days.

Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Begins Construction on New U.S. Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Highlighting the deep economic, political, and cultural ties between the United States and Brazil, U.S. Consul General Jacqueline Ward joined Mayor Eduardo Paes to break ground on the new U.S. Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro.

Located on a 3.7-acre parcel in the downtown neighborhood of Cidade Nova, the new campus is envisioned as a reflection of Rio de Janeiro as a city in the rainforest, cradled between mountains and the ocean.  Multiple water- and energy-saving features will enhance the building’s performance, including photovoltaic canopies, passive chilled beam systems, low-flow plumbing fixtures, a building envelope that reduces solar heat gain, and a stormwater management system.  The project aims to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Silver certification – a globally recognized mark of achievement in high performance, best-in-class, green buildings.

Richärd Kennedy Architects of Phoenix, Arizona, is the design architect and Caddell Construction Co., LLC of Montgomery, Alabama, is the construction contractor. The new U.S. Consulate General is scheduled for completion in 2026.  Roughly $190 million will be invested in the local economy throughout the course of the project, of which $85 million will be used to hire local staff and construction materials.

Learn more about the new U.S. Consulate General Rio de Janeiro project here.

Since the start of the U.S. State Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 172 new diplomatic facilities and has more than 50 active projects in design or construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

For further information, please contact OBO’s External Affairs Director Neda Brown at OBO-External-Affairs@state.gov or visit www.state.gov/obo.

You just read:

Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Begins Construction on New U.S. Consulate General in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.