VSPT Wine Group Chooses BrandMuscle’s Brand Management Solution as It Increases Its Reach in the U.S. Market

South American Leader in Premium and Sparkling Wines Leverages BrandMuscle to Equip Sales Teams With Print POS to Bring Their Award-Winning Brands to American Consumers

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSPT Wine Group, one of the top 20 wine groups in the world, the leader in premium wine and sparkling wine sales in Chile, and a top 5 producer in the domestic Argentinian market, has chosen BrandMuscle for brand management. BrandMuscle’s trusted capabilities will get customizable point-of-sale marketing templates to the award-winning Chilean wine group’s sales consultants, providing a seamless, efficient way to customize, print, and manage brand-compliant marketing assets for on- and off-premise accounts. BrandMuscle’s capabilities will save sales teams time and resources, increasing speed-to-market and brand awareness in the competitive wine space, while VSPT expands the presence of its diverse portfolio of brands, including their popular GatoNegro, Graffigna, B-Liv, Leyda, 1865, and Ö-61 wines, in grocery retailers, liquor stores, bars, and restaurants.



Growing grapes in Chile’s and Argentina’s picturesque Andes Mountains, the VSPT Wine Group’s wineries offer consumers a wide portfolio of brands whose flavor profiles can satisfy different occasions and preferences. Sold in 80 countries around the world, VSPT Wine Group continues to win awards and earn recognition not only for their world-class wine, but for their corporate values, social innovation, and environmental stewardship. Their sustainability model centers on three areas of action — climate change, conscious consumption, and sustainable progress — to provide a framework to achieve their main goal of full carbon neutrality by 2050. This goal requires an exemplary production process from vineyard to market.

As VSPT takes their products and values to the U.S. market, they needed a more efficient, reliable system for getting point of sale print materials into on- and off-premise accounts, and for keeping them brand compliant. Traditionally, the group shipped certain POS from South America to the United States, but printing and shipping assets overseas accrued obvious costs. This method also provided limited visibility into the print materials’ placement and execution, and sending customizable files allowed marketing materials to go off-brand. VSPT needed a partner who could keep their POS assets brand-compliant.

With 20 years of experience partnering with beverage alcohol distributors and suppliers, BrandMuscle understands the complexities of beverage alcohol marketing, and how to drive local awareness and sales. Rather than creating opportunities for point of sale assets to fall out of brand compliance or go off message, BrandMuscle’s user-friendly, customizable templates and industry relationships will empower distributor partners and VSPT’s sales and marketing teams to take seven of VSPT’s 20 brands to customers and capture new consumers’ attention. As VSPT Wine Group hires more dedicated U.S. staff, BrandMuscle will empower them with greater access and speed to market with point of sale materials ranging from case cards to table tents to menu inserts.

“BrandMuscle makes everything much easier, more efficient, and more effective,” said Roberto Catalani, Marketing VP of VSPT U.S. “Their platform is very intuitive, clear, and fast, and I receive many great comments about the quality of the printed POS itself. We are happy.”

Connect With BrandMuscle:

Follow @BrandMuscle on Twitter and LinkedIn

and Like BrandMuscle on Facebook

Connect With VSPT Wine Group:

Follow VSPT Wine Group on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter

About VSPT Wine Group

A top 20 global producer, VSPT is the leader in premium wine and sparkling wine sales in Chile, and a top 10 producer in the domestic Argentinian market. The group’s business model is based on strategic partnerships and joint visions, one that promotes mutually beneficial human relationships with clients and suppliers that are long term and comprehensive. VSPT firmly believes its main asset is its exceptional team who are passionate about wine. A pioneer in sustainability, VSPT made sustainability a strategic objective and corporate value for the group. The company is also a leader in renewable energy generation, focused on responsible design and eco packaging, passionate about nature and the planet, committed to being carbon neutral across three scopes by 2050 through their membership in IWCA, and a guardian and promoter of biodiversity and conscious alcohol consumption. For more information, visit https://vsptwinegroup.com/en/ and follow on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 175 of the world’s top brands, with 750 professionals in five offices globally. BrandMuscle provides marketers and their channel partners with the solutions, insights, and expertise to deliver an exceptional and consistent local brand experience. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, grow revenue, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

Contact: Maggie Sullivan Associate Director of Brand maggie.sullivan@brandmuscle.com 440-610-1770