Revolutionary Breakthrough by NOWPayments: NOW Online Stores Can Accept Recurring Payments Automatically

The recurring invoicing tool offered by NOWPayments, the leading crypto payments gateway, enables businesses to set up crypto subscriptions with various tarification plans automatically. Now the process of accepting crypto payments from subscriptions is totally automated and hardly different from the regular fiat flow.

The previously used subscription model, which required merchants to create invoices for each tarification plan and subscription groups manually, is now replaced by NOWPayments Recurring Invoices, based on API integration. For global businesses with a wide customer base and various subscription plans, the process of onboarding new customers was very time-consuming.

Now businesses can start to accept recurring payments in just a few clicks. The NOWPayments API tool does all the grunt work for merchants, settling up subscription groups and adding new customers to them automatically. Now accepting subscription payments is hardly different from any regular fiat subscription flow. All a merchant has to do is connect his website to the NOWPayments API.

What are the benefits of accepting recurring invoices and subscriptions in crypto?

Set up subscription plans — send recurring invoices to your customers via email automatically

— send recurring invoices to your customers via email automatically Increase your customer base — start to accept payments from anywhere in the world

— start to accept payments from anywhere in the world Fully automated process — no difference from subscriptions in fiat

— no difference from subscriptions in fiat 150+ cryptocurrencies with instant autoconversion — receive any cryptocurrency or convert to riskless stablecoins

— receive any cryptocurrency or convert to riskless stablecoins Fiat withdrawals supported — receive payouts directly to your bank account

Why should businesses with subscription-based models start to accept crypto?

Many globally successful companies, such as Microsoft, Tesla, Netflix, Twitch, are already adopting crypto payments and taking benefits from attracting new loyal crypto-native users to their products. Music, streaming and entertainment platforms, software providers, content creators and advertising platforms are a few examples of businesses that already accept payments for subscriptions in crypto. The competitive advantage companies gain now by adding crypto payments will be a must-have feature for businesses in the near future.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that enables businesses to accept crypto payments in 150+ cryptocurrencies, with the possibility of autoconversion to any coin. The service also offers Mass Payments solution, crypto donation tools, POS terminal, and supports fiat conversion.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a wide choice of integration tools: API, invoices, donation widget, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2, and many others.

NOWPayments is a non-custodial crypto payment gateway, which ensures merchants an additional security by transferring the funds instantly to their own cryptocurrency wallet that only they can have access to.

