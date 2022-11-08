Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,917 in the last 365 days.

SixAxis Announces the Launch of Upside Innovations APEX and DOCK Systems

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upside Innovations, a SixAxis company, has launched an innovative new modular access system. The APEX System is a modular, prefabricated line of ADA, IBC, and OSHA-compliant stairsramps, and canopies designed to improve safe access for businesses in a wide variety of industrial, commercial, educational, and professional sectors. Industrial-grade aluminum components bolt together to create infinite configurations, making the APEX System ideal as the needs of an installation change. By eliminating the need for custom fabrication and time-consuming engineering, the APEX System reduces costs, installation time, and complexity.

DOCK STEP industrial loading dock stairs are manufactured for use in warehouses and distribution centers. Also made from industrial-grade aluminum components, DOCK STEP systems will never rust, warp, or rot. While most loading docks only require OSHA compliance, Upside systems are also IBC and ADA compliant maximizing safety for those entering and exiting the loading dock area.

President Kevin Sharp is pleased with the expansion of the Upside Innovations modular access product line. "DOCK STEP joins the APEX System family of products including the SEMI and OMNI product lines," he explains. "Our integrated access system of prefabricated stairs, ramps, canopies, and awnings meet the needs of our customers on a more comprehensive level." To learn more about the APEX System, visit https://upsideinnovations.com/.

SixAxis has been providing access and safety systems to the truck, rail, ship, aviation, and aerospace industries using state-of-the-art technology since 2003. Their award-winning patented products are marketed under brands including SafeRack, ErectaStep, MarinaStep, AeroStep, YellowGate, RollaStep, and Upside Innovations.

About SixAxis

SixAxis was founded in 2002 to deliver high-quality loading rack and fall protection solutions to companies around the world. Their award-winning products and patents have been developed to increase safety and boost productivity for industry-leading Fortune 500 companies such as Boeing, Dow, and Coca-Cola. For information about how SixAxis is changing the world of manufacturing, visit sixaxisllc.com. 

Contact Information:
Tracy Mikulec
Director of Digital
tmikulec@sixaxisllc.com
843-264-8096

Related Images






Image 1: APEX System wheelchair ramps and stairs



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


APEX System wheelchair ramps and stairs

APEX System wheelchair ramps and stairs

You just read:

SixAxis Announces the Launch of Upside Innovations APEX and DOCK Systems

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.