Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,929 in the last 365 days.

Jaime Sayre Kawaja Promoted to General Manager of WFLX in West Palm Beach

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 8, 2022 Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (NYSE: GTN) has promoted Jaime Sayre Kawaja to the role of General Manager / General Sales Manager of WFLX Fox 29 in West Palm Beach, Florida (DMA 39).

Jaime brings 25 years of experience in sales and marketing to her new position. She began her career as an intern at Gray’s WKYT (CBS) in Lexington, Kentucky. The following year, she joined the station full-time as an account executive. Over the years Jaime held numerous positions at WKYT including regional, digital and local sales manager.  Jaime has served as the station’s General Sales Manager since 2018. 

Jaime holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing/Management from the University of Kentucky.  She is active in several advertising, media and service organizations, including Women Leading Kentucky and the National Association of Women Business Owners. She also helped found the Kentucky chapter of the American Women in Radio and Television.  Jaime will start in her new position on December 12, 2022. 

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact:

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

#        #        #


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jaime Sayre Kawaja Promoted to General Manager of WFLX in West Palm Beach

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.