HIP Video Promo presents: Gbeke premieres "Afro Bells" music video on Hip Hop Weekly

Imagine knowing exactly what you want to do for the rest of your life at just five years old. While it seems practically impossible, “impossible” is not a word in Gbeke’s dictionary. With her unique voice, vision, and perspective, her work as a talented creative comes naturally. There’s no question she was born to prosper in the music industry. For the longest time, Gbeke thought she was not good enough because her music did not sound like the other Afro singers, but once she acquired the courage and confidence to stray from the mold, it turned out that is precisely what she needed to bring fans back for each release. The proof is in the figgy pudding with her newest Christmas pop/Afrobeat single, “Afro Bells,” here just in time to make your days merry and bright.

Gbeke’s artistic inspiration surrounds her. Piecing together every memory she has from Christmas in Nigeria – the weddings, parties, concerts, beach days, and airport chronicles – “Afro Bells” is her take on the classic “Jingle Bells.” It’s not a cover; it’s a song completely her own with influences from her forever home in Naija and carrying that belonging and heritage wherever listeners go. She playfully captures the spirit of the season in a style never explored before. In just a few weeks after sharing it on Christmas Day 2021, the song was quickly well received, being added to an editorial playlist on Audiomack and garnering over 5,000 streams. When Christmas comes around, Gbeke wants “Afro Bells” to be a pillar of culture and holiday cheer.

The special, sentimental cornerstones for Christmas are on full display in Gbeke’s “Afro Bells” visual. Not only does Gbeke rock the Santa suit, taking after the iconic fashion from Mean Girls, but she includes photos and videos with her friends and family to truly portray the important components of the time of year in Naija. She directed the video herself, so she also had fun matching her actions to the lyrics she sang as well as decorating her house to create the themed sets. The music video feels much like a real, authentic video diary of her holiday, with her shining presence performing “Afro Bells” sprinkled throughout. Fun fact: Gbeke finished cooking the fresh batch of jollof rice on the stovetop at the start of the video shoot, allowing for those candid kitchen scenes with her mom. It’s a wholesome upbeat music video that’s bound to make you dance for Christmastime.

