Inventus Announces New Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Glen Milne has been appointed to the board of directors. Mr. Milne recently retired as a senior investment advisor with Canaccord Genuity Corp. where he had a long career managing investors' wealth as well as advising and raising capital for numerous resource issuers. He has been involved with Inventus as a significant shareholder and capital markets advisor for many years. Mr. Milne will act as an independent director and chairman of the Company’s audit committee.

“I’m delighted Glen wanted to join the board to continue his support for the Company in his retirement from active wealth management,” commented Stefan Spears, Chairman and CEO.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 140.6 million common shares outstanding.

Visit http://www.inventusmining.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears
Chairman and CEO
Inventus Mining Corp.
Tel: (647) 408-1849
E-mail: stefan@inventusmining.com

