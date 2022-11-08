Network Consulting Services Market

The increasing demand for technology implementation is a primary factor driving the global network consulting services market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND,OR, UNITED STATE, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Network Consulting Services Market Expected to Reach USD 27.9 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The increased adoption of network performance management in various end-use businesses is expected to boost growth in the market for network consulting services. The enhancement in network security, implementation, infrastructure agility, out-of-the-box command line interface (CLI), and utilization of seamless wireless communication networks have all been influenced by network consulting services systems.

network consulting services market research, the IT & telecom and BFSI segments collectively accounted for around 40.2% market share in 2021, with the former constituting around 23.6% share. The education and healthcare segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.0%, respectively, during the forecast period.Network consulting services offer full lifecycle services, from strategy and evaluation through design and deployment to continuous monitoring and maintenance, to assist customers to meet the possibilities and problems of networking infrastructure. By strategically prioritizing and connecting your networking, operational, and business demands, these network consulting services enable you to make the most of technologies like software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV).

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held a significant global network consulting services market share, due to the region’s expanding 5G and wireless connectivity penetration, China currently dominates the regional market for Asia-Pacific. The main drivers of the growth of the network consulting services market size is in Asia-Pacific are the rapid advancements in the network as a service (NaaS) technology and the rise in awareness for personalized network design and planning.Key players profiled in the report include Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By type, in 2021, network designing & planning was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $9,158.6 million in 2021. However, the network testing segment is estimated to reach $6,053.3 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

• By organization size, the large enterprise segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $11,114.1 million in 2021. However, the SME segment is estimated to reach $5,609.9 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

• By end-use vertical, the IT & telecom segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $3,471.1 million in 2021. However, the BFSI segment is estimated to reach $4,193.4 million by 2031, at a significant CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, the network consulting services market growth was dominated by Asia-Pacific. However, North America and Europe are expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

