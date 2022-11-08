U.S Region is Witness Fastest Growth in the $2,898.5 Million Cleaning Products Market

Cleaning - AMR

Online sales channels are expected to gain prominence in the upcoming years

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Cleaning Products Market by Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the U.S. cleaning products market was valued at $1,957.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $2,898.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030

Brooms generated the highest revenue in 2020. California accounted for around approximately 13% share of the U.S. cleaning products market in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit notable growth in the coming years. Economic upsurge, increased disposable income, and rise in dual-income households have improved the adoption of new and innovative brooms and mops in the U.S. cleaning products market, fueling the U.S. cleaning products market growth. In addition, growth in commercial sector and investment in real estate are anticipated to drive the demand for these products. However, high competition majorly in high populated states such as California and Texas is one of the major factors that restrains the growth of U.S. cleaning products industry.

On the basis of product type, the U.S. cleaning products market is classified into brooms, mops, brushes, and others. The big box retailers accounted for the largest market share of approx. 32% in 2020. However, the others (online retailers) segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 6.6% CAGR.

The e-commerce platforms are booming all across the world and US is one of the prominent countries to support online retailing. The consumers in the country are also preferring online shopping owing to the ease of access and home delivery facilities.

The U.S. cleaning products market is classified into several states in the country such as Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, Colorado, California, Florida, Texas, and rest of the U.S. By state, California accounted for majority of the share in the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance due to increase in number of households and rise in GDP in the market. However, Oregon is expected to show the highest growth rate, owing to increased disposable income of individuals, thus. creating growth opportunities for competitors.

Technological advancements are becoming one of the major needs among manufacturers in different industries. This is due to the rise in consumer inclination toward innovative and electronic durables which are replacing the conventional products in the market. These factors coupled with increasing innovations in the market shaping the U.S. cleaning products market trends among the consumers. The manual cleaning products market is one of the markets which is expected to be hampered by electronic mops, vacuum cleaners, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product type segment, the broom segment accounted for the highest U.S. cleaning products market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% and brushes was the fastest growing type with a CAGR of 4.6% between the years 2021 and 2030

By distribution channel, the big box retailers segment accounted for about 30% of market share in 2020. However, the others category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.6% during the period of U.S. cleaning products market forecast, owing to the rapid expansion of online retailers in the market

By state, California accounted for about 12.4% of the overall U.S. cleaning products market size by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period

Some of the key players profiled in the U.S. cleaning products market analysis include Procter & Gamble, Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc., The Libman Company, Weiler Corporation, Carolina Mop Manufacturing Co, Perfex Corporation, American Textile & Supply, Inc., Malish Corporation, Brush Research Manufacturing Co Inc., and Carlisle Sanitary Maintenance Products Inc.

Key offering of the Report:

Key driving factors: An in-depth study of the dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

Current market trends & forecasts: A comprehensive study of the the U.S. Cleaning Products Market

along with recent market trends and forecasts during the forecast period to help customers make an informed decision and formulate lucrative business strategies

Segmental Analysis: A study of each segment coupled with driving factors and growth rate analysis of every segment

Geographical analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market across several geographical regions that help market players to leverage fruitful market opportunities

Competitive landscape: A study of prime market players that are currently leading the U.S. Cleaning Products Market

Prime Benefits:

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis to understand the ability of buyers and suppliers, which enables business investors to devise sound, fruitful business decisions.

The study covers a detailed study of the latest market trends and market size coupled with a forecast of the U.S. Cleaning Products Market during the forecast period.

The report offers an analysis of the potential of the market across various geographical regions along with revenue contribution.

The study includes a detailed analysis of the key market players that are active in the market.



