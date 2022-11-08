Bellriver Homes Announces Award Winning Home Design

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Bellriver Homes, a home builder based in Baulkham Hills, NSW, Australia, is proud to announce that the Housing Industry Association (HIA) has named them the Winner in the 2022 Hunter Region Display Home category $300,001 - $325,000 for their Warnervale Display home.

The HIA is responsible for The Housing Awards that have been designed to identify, promote, and reward excellence throughout the Australian housing industry. The award winning Somerton 24 design can be viewed by visiting their website.

They offer various home designs in a range of sizes and layouts to accommodate all types of block sizes . Those who are interested are encouraged to visit the Bellriver Homes website to find out about their display home locations, or possibly take a three-dimensional (3D) virtual tour of the display homes.

Site visitors would be able to take a tour of the plan layouts and get a feel of the various details and inclusions, allowing them to be inspired by the light-filled and unique styling of the various contemporary designs.

Elizabeth Brunton-Holt, Marketing Director at Bellriver Homes, says, “It truly makes us proud and excited to have one of our home designs shown at our Warnervale Display Centre recognized through an award. This is a prestigious awards program that seeks to highlight the works of the best tradespeople and businesses in the Australian housing industry. Rest assured that we will continue to do our best in coming up with truly liveable home designs that Australians would love to live in.”

Somerton 24 home design, which won the award, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage. It has a total under-roof area of 222.45 square meters, a total home width of 13.07 meters, and total home length of 19.67 meters. It is suitable for a minimum block size of 15 meters by 28 meters.

The Somerton collection of home designs by Bellriver Homes is made up of new and fresh versions of some of the most popular home designs. This is because over time, some houses have maintained their appeal to their various home buyers. For this particular collection, they have instructed their designer to revisit those popular designs and then enhance their “liveability” and put in the most advanced features.

Those who want to view a display home for the award-winning Somerton design can visit the Bellriver Homes Central Coast Display Centre at 161 Warnervale Road, Hamlyn Terrace, NSW 2259. Viewing is only available by appointment.

Founded in 1993, Bellriver Homes constructs homes throughout the State of New South Wales, across Sydney, Hunter, the Central Coast, Illawarra, and the Central West of NSW. Over the years, they have earned the reputation of being a provider of the best possible service with integrity as each Bellriver home undergoes an independent certified property inspection at certain vital milestones during the building process to ensure that they will be providing the client with a high quality home.

They have more than 130 designs for their home and land packages, or for a home that will be constructed on the customer’s own land. Various home designs are on display at each display home in various locations in NSW, such as Oran Park, Calderwood, Dubbo, Leppington, Marsden Park, North Rothbury, Northern Beaches, Warnervale, Austral, and Orange.

Elizabeth Brunton-Holt says, “Our culture is built around our core values of excellence, collaboration and ownership. These fundamentals ensure our client’s expectations are exceeded. We invite you to explore our latest home designs or you can meet with one of our expert design consultants. The detail in design matters. Book a no-cost design consultation with our design team to experience an immersive journey, as you travel through the floor plans on offer and the great range of design facades on display. Our design portfolio is accompanied by over 130 designs, thoughtfully created with lifestyle in mind.”

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VYgSxpy4EjR

Those who would like to check out the award winning Warnervale Display Home in the Hunter region can go to the Bellriver Homes website or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Bellriver Homes, contact the company here:



Bellriver Homes

Sonia Brown

288586100

inquiry@bellriverhomes.com.au

Level 2/2 Burbank Pl, Baulkham Hills NSW 2153

Sonia Brown