Yamaha Introduces Remaining 2023 Motorcycle Lineup

Including New XMAX Scooter & Updated MT-07

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is announcing the release of its remaining 2023 motorcycle lineup including the first extensive update to the acclaimed Yamaha XMAX Sport Scooter since its 2018 introduction, encompassing a more aggressive look, distinctive new X-shaped LED headlights and taillights, new high-tech 4.2-inch full-color TFT display, and newly introduced Yamaha Motorcycle Connect (Y-Connect) smartphone connectivity with Garmin navigation compatibility. Additionally, the 2023 Yamaha MT-07 receives a new high-tech 5-inch full-color TFT with selectable Street or Touring screen displays and Y-Connect smartphone connectivity featuring incoming call, email and message notifications, and extensive ride data collection enabled through the Y-Connect app.

NEW 2023 XMAX SPORT SCOOTER

With its outstanding performance, aggressive good looks, agile handling and easy-to-ride character, the Yamaha XMAX has established itself as the ultimate mid-sized Sport Scooter providing enthusiast with a fun, stylish and economical way to commute during the week or a dynamic, sporty leisure ride to enjoy on weekends. For 2023, the new Yamaha XMAX represents the biggest step forward in Yamaha scooter design in recent years with a striking, futuristic new look and innovative new Y-Connect smartphone connectivity, including Garmin navigation compatibility displayed in full, rich color on an all-new TFT display.

Updated Styling

While being careful to retain the XMAX’s distinctive styling character, Yamaha designers focused on creating a bold, modern new look. Virtually every part of the XMAX’s sleek and sporty exterior has been redesigned to create a more compact and visually impressive machine. Radical new X-shaped LED headlights and taillights complement the aggressive styling and instantly distinguish the new XMAX from anything else on the road. New high-mount LED front indicators add to the streamlined look, while a completely redesigned seat increases comfort and decreases leg reach to the ground for greater accessibility.

New Yamaha Motorcycle Connect

New for 2023, Yamaha is introducing Y-Connect smartphone connectivity allowing riders to connect their smartphone directly to their scooter, enabling a wide-range of convenient new capabilities including phone and music control, as well as a newly available full Garmin turn-by-turn navigation system. The 2023 XMAX comes equipped with one of the most impressive dashboards to be found on any scooter. This comprehensive instrumentation features a 3.2-inch LCD speedometer located above the new high-tech 4.2-inch color TFT infotainment display, and combines with intuitive new handlebar-mounted switchgear to enable connectivity control. Y-Connect and the Y-Connect app (available for either iOS or Android operating systems beginning on November 8 at 10p.m. EST) are free-of-charge, and provide the following functionality for the new XMAX:

Onboard Navigation

Through the installation of the Garmin StreetCross navigation app on the user’s smartphone, the TFT display can be used as an onboard turn-by-turn navigation system. Garmin’s StreetCross app is available for either iOS or Android operating systems beginning on November 8 at 10p.m. EST and is also free-of-charge. Call, Text & Email Notifications

Y-Connect can be paired with a Bluetooth headset to enable ability to receive or reject incoming calls, as well as display text and email notifications, weather forecasts, time, phone battery level and connection status information on the TFT display. Music Capability

Y-Connect can be paired with a Bluetooth headset to enable music selection and volume control. Vehicle Running Information

Through the Y-Connect app, engine speed, average fuel consumption, coolant temperature, battery voltage and ambient temperature can be displayed on the TFT screen. Vehicle data can also be collected within the app for viewing information such as service interval recommendations or last known location of the vehicle on the user’s smartphone. Riding Log & Ranking Function

Riders can also generate personal riding logs to track an array of specific ride information for reference or sharing with friends. Riders can even receive rider rankings comparing things like their mileage or fuel economy with other Yamaha riders within the U.S. or around the world.

Returning Features

In addition to a host of new features, the 2023 Yamaha XMAX retains the key attributes that make it a class leader in the Sport Scooter category. Its ultra-reliable single-cylinder 292cc Blue Core engine delivers thrilling acceleration along with eco-friendly performance. Motorcycle-type front forks, 15-inch front wheel, 14-inch rear wheel, Traction Control, and strong disk brakes both front and rear offer sure-footed control and capability in a sporty, agile package. Lastly, the two-position windscreen, adjustable handlebars, cavernous underseat storage with room for two full-face helmets, 12-volt accessory outlet and Smart Key keyless ignition serve up the type of comfort and practicality that make the Yamaha XMAX the ultimate urban commuter.

XMAX Colors, Availability & Price

The 2023 Yamaha XMAX will be offered in Granite Gray and will be available from dealers beginning January 2023 for an MSRP of $6,099.

NEW 2023 MT-07

With its ultra-aggressive styling, agile chassis and thrilling torque-rich CP2 engine, it’s little surprise the MT-07 has become one of the most successful Yamaha models of all time. The 2023 MT-07 includes key upgrades that enhance the overall package while remaining true to the basic concept that’s loved by so many riders.

New TFT Display

One of the most significant additions for 2023 is the installation of a new 5-inch full-color TFT display that provides a choice of two different screen modes. The “Street” mode is a more modern layout with a bar-type tachometer, digital speedo and gear selection readouts. The “Touring” mode features a more conventional circular analog-style tachometer on the right of the screen and digital speedometer on the left.

Yamaha Motorcycle Connect

The new 2023 MT-07 now features Yamaha Motorcycle Connect smartphone connectivity which works in conjunction with the free-of-charge Y-Connect app (available for iOS and Android) to enable a direct connection between motorcycle and smartphone. New Y-Connect capability for the MT-07 includes the ability to view incoming call, email and message notifications, along with time, phone battery level and connection status on the new TFT display. Additional useful functions include the ability to track and record key motorcycle ride data within the app, including distance covered, acceleration, fuel economy and much more. Collected data such as fuel consumption can then be shared by the rider to receive rankings comparing themselves with other Yamaha riders both within the U.S. and around the world.

Pre-wired for Quick Shift

To facilitate the fitment of a quickshifter, the new MT-07 is pre-wired with the necessary electronics for installation, making it quick and easy to install Yamaha’s Quick Shift System available through the Yamaha Genuine Accessory catalog.

MT-07 Colors, Availability & Price

The 2023 Yamaha MT-07 will be offered in three color options: Cyan Storm, Team Yamaha Blue and Matte Raven Black. It will be available from dealers beginning April 2023 for an MSRP of $8,199.

The celebrated Yamaha Ténéré 700 returns for 2023 with two new color/graphic options: Team Yamaha Blue and Shadow Gray. Remaining 2023 models including the Yamaha MT-03, MT-09, MT-09 SP, MT-10, MT-10 SP, XSR700, XSR900, Bolt R-Spec, Super Ténéré ES, FJR1300ES and Zuma 125 all return unchanged. No model-year 2023 Tracer 9 GT will be announced for the U.S. market at this time. Please contact your local Yamaha dealer for availability and price on any of these models.

Learn more about the 2023 Yamaha Scooter model line at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/scooter.

Learn more about the 2023 Yamaha Adventure Touring model line at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/adventure-touring.

Learn more about the 2023 Yamaha Hyper Naked model line at https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/hyper-naked.

For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit https://www.yamahamotorsports.com.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

