Brown & Toland Physicians Named Elite Medical Group for 15th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Toland Physicians, a subsidiary of Altais Clinical Services, has been awarded “Elite” status by America’s Physician Groups (APG) —the organization’s highest ranking —as part of its Standards of Excellence (SOE®) survey. This is the15th year that the Bay Area medical group has earned this designation from APG, the nation’s leading professional organization of accountable physician groups.

“’Elite’ status signifies that these APG members are fully equipped with the necessary capabilities to thrive in value-based care models, and to take accountability and responsibility for the costs and quality of health care,” said APG President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Dentzer, MS.

The SOE® program is an annual, comprehensive survey administered by APG that evaluates the coordinated care infrastructure and value-based care performance of the organization’s physician group members. To achieve Elite status, organizations must receive five-star ratings in five publicly reported domains: Care Management Practices, Information Technology, Accountability and Transparency, Patient-Centered Care and Group Support of Advanced Primary Care.

Each year, APG’s Clinical Quality Leadership Committee adds new elements to each category to set a higher standard than the previous year, in line with both rising national health care standards and increased expectations of government agencies, purchasers, payors and patients.

“We are honored to once again to receive this designation,” said Tom Boggs, chief executive officer, Brown & Toland Physicians and Altais Managed Services. “It speaks to our relationship with our physicians – all of us regularly sharing ideas, refining and reshaping them through collaboration, and then implementing them in innovative ways to create the best value and optimal outcomes for our patients.”

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality health care to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 3,000 physicians, serving more than 355,000 HMO, ACO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of health care technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, a Bay Area health care beacon since 1993, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high-quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.

About Altais

Altais is a healthcare services company that helps physicians and the clinical community maximize the health and well-being of their patients in an affordable and sustainable way. Altais has two divisions. Altais Clinical Services offers a range of affiliation and employment models for physicians and high-quality, affordable care for patients. Altais Health offers a broad platform of clinical support tools and technology, along with high-touch support. Ultimately, Altais seeks to enhance the vibrancy of physician practice and strengthen the heart of medicine – physicians connecting with patients and providing personalized, high-quality care. For more information about Altais, please visit www.altais.com.

