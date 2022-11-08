Alyssa Armentrout Crowned 2023 Florida Watermelon Queen

On Nov. 3, 2022, Alyssa Armentrout was crowned the Florida Watermelon Queen at the 54th Annual Florida Watermelon Convention.

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Watermelon Association, hosting the 54th Annual Florida Watermelon Association Convention at the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg, crowned Alyssa Armentrout, of Highlands County, the 2023 Florida Watermelon Queen.

The Florida Watermelon Queen Program is a communications contest that provides scholarships to the winner and first runner-up. The Florida Watermelon Queen is the Florida Watermelon Association Ambassador, traveling North America promoting the Florida Watermelon. At the end of her reign, the Florida Watermelon Queen can compete for the title of National Watermelon Queen, representing the entire industry, along with her companion State Queens.

Said Trey Miller, President of the Florida Watermelon Association, "On behalf of the FWA, I extend thanks to all the contestants who participated in this year's Queen Program. The Florida Watermelon Queen is essential in bringing support to the American farmer. Congratulations to Alyssa Armentrout, we look forward to your reign and the hard work you will put in promoting the Fresh Florida Watermelon."

For more information on the Florida Watermelon Association and the 2023 Queen, visit www.flfwa.com.

