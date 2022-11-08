Poly Redefines How Work Gets Done with Poly Studio Zoom Rooms Systems, Powered by HP

/EIN News/ -- Poly Combines the Brand New TC10 Controller with its Award-Winning Studio Video Solutions and the HP Mini Conferencing PC to Deliver True Meeting Happiness

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 8, 2022 – Poly, a global provider of pro-grade audio and video solutions, today announced Poly Studio Systems for Zoom Rooms, powered by HP. Each Poly Studio System features award-winning solutions, certified for Zoom Rooms, powered by the HP Mini Conferencing PC, plus a Poly TC10 controller and scheduler to redefine how work gets done.

Poly Studio Systems for Zoom Rooms provides IT teams with the flexibility to outfit Zoom Rooms of varying sizes, with access to the operating system of their choice, including Poly support for Android and Windows experiences. Poly Studio Systems for small Zoom Rooms feature the Poly Studio R30, medium rooms feature the Poly Studio USB video bar, and large rooms feature the Poly Studio E70. Poly’s lineup of Studio video bars are equipped with advanced AI capabilities, including Poly DirectorAI technology, designed to deliver meeting equity.

The Poly TC10 controller is a brand new device that is included with Poly Studio Systems for small, medium, and large Zoom Rooms. The Poly TC10 provides Zoom Rooms users with the flexibility to use the device as a native Zoom Rooms Controller or easy-to-use Zoom Rooms scheduling display. The Poly TC10 will also be available to purchase separately as an accessory and room scheduling display. As a meeting controller, the Poly TC10 can also be paired with the Poly Studio X Series or G7500 video conferencing system to control the cloud-based video app on your Poly Video OS system.

“Hybrid work is here to stay, and we are excited to strengthen our portfolio of Zoom Rooms systems powered by Poly and HP to deliver true meeting happiness,” said Cary Bran, Global Head of Zoom Rooms at Zoom. “By joining forces with Poly and HP, we can offer the ‘total package’ of solutions for Zoom Rooms, Zoom Phone, and Zoom Meetings as we continue to push the boundaries of the future of work.”

“The future of meeting collaboration will require innovative solutions that allow everyone to be seen and heard with total clarity,” said Andy Rhodes, SVP and General Manager of Hybrid Work Solutions & Peripherals at HP. “Which is why Poly and HP are joining forces with Zoom to create a complete ecosystem of Poly Studio Zoom Room Systems designed to deliver meeting equity, so you show-up and stand out.”

Poly offers a diverse portfolio of Zoom certified hardware as well as a consistent user experience across Zoom Rooms, Zoom Phone, and Zoom Meetings -- the Poly Edge E Series is the latest addition to join the growing list. So no matter where you choose to join a meeting, you can be confident that you will be seen and heard clearly, however and wherever you work.

Please visit Poly’s solutions for Zoom to learn more about the latest devices designed to enhance your Zoom meeting experience.

Poly Studio Systems for Zoom Rooms with the Poly TC10 controller/scheduler is now available to order in North America and Europe, shipping in late November 2022, and available worldwide in early 2023. The Poly TC10 touch panel controller/scheduling display is now available to purchase as a standalone accessory, and comes in black or white.

About Poly

Part of HP’s portfolio of hybrid work solutions, Poly creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting – anywhere, anytime, every time. With Poly, you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com .

Poly, HP Media Contact:

MediaRelations@hp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae1b03fc-6c95-46eb-9e27-a11348afa90b