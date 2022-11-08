Aviz Launches ONES, Industry's First SONiC Supportability Stack

Open Networking Enterprise Suite (ONES) brings orchestration, visibility, and 24x7 SLA-backed SONiC support across all major Switch/ASIC platforms

Aviz Networks, a leading provider of solutions for Open-, Cloud-, and AI-first networks, announced today the launch of the industry's first multi-platform application for network orchestration, visibility, assurance, with vendor neutral SONiC Support.

The Aviz Open Networking Enterprise Suite (ONES) is an enterprise network management and support solution, built to address the unique challenges faced by network infrastructure teams as they transition to open source Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC), while ensuring interoperability with existing infrastructure running traditional NOS.

ONES is an outcome of 4+ years of SONiC community leadership from the Aviz team, along with 18 months of supporting SONiC in production environments for customers. It is highly modular for integration with different layers of the Network Operations (NetOps) stack, solving multiple use cases ranging from orchestration to visibility and support.

Aviz ONES supports Community SONiC and its vendor-specific distributions and provides an unparalleled level of NetOps capabilities for switches running SONiC. ONES also consumes telemetry from switches running a vendor NOS such as NVIDIA Cumulus Linux, as well as telemetry from Arista EOS or Cisco NX-OS, and if they utilize standard OpenConfig (gNMI) telemetry models. The sum of these capabilities makes ONES the most comprehensive and inclusive solution that can deliver end-to-end visibility for a multi-vendor, multi-NOS network.

The ONES release is a significant milestone for Aviz in achieving its vision of Open-, Cloud-, and AI-first networks. It is the foundational pillar that opens up the entire networking stack (across vendors), and positions Aviz as the only neutral vendor in the ecosystem that can provide NetOps and SONiC support throughout any network comprising multi-vendor, multi-NOS infrastructure.

At the ‘Open Networking Day with SONiC' community event hosted by Aviz this past September, the need for a SONiC support stack was articulated well by Aldrin Isaac, who runs the Network Engineering team at eBay. Referring to disaggregated SONiC support providers, Aldrin said, "if you bring support apps that have deep diagnostics capabilities then your SLAs are improved. You can turn issues around faster. It's in the combination of support AND related apps that there is an opportunity in the SONiC ecosystem." He went on to say, "based on our experience we feel that the missing piece is the support piece. It is the final puzzle piece for the rest of us to take on SONiC."

"With the rapid adoption of open-source SONiC, network infrastructure teams are looking for solutions that not only provide support capabilities for different flavors of SONiC, but also provide NetOps across existing network infrastructure." said Vishal Shukla, CEO of Aviz Networks. "ONES enables orchestration, deep telemetry and assurance for multi-vendor deployments. The option for 24x7 SRE support enables users to introduce SONiC in their networks with confidence."

"The NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet platform is optimized for AI and other accelerated workloads in cloud and enterprise data centers," said Amit Katz, vice president of Ethernet switches at NVIDIA. "Spectrum Ethernet provides customers with hardware innovations for accelerated AI that are fully realized with open-source network operating systems like SONiC - through ONES, Aviz now delivers both pre- and post-deployment support for our customers using SONiC across platforms from multiple hardware vendors."

"At Edgecore we see that the next generation of networking is in white-box switching on community open-source software, and our focus is on providing hardened high quality networking solutions on merchant silicon. Open-source SONiC has significantly increased the adoption for disaggregated solutions," said Heimdall Siao, the President of Edgecore Networks. "With Edgecore's partnership with Aviz, and Aviz's ONES software running on a large number of Edgecore SONiC switches, we are able to serve enterprise customers in deploying SONiC at large scale."

"Our research group provides market analysis for software and hardware trends in multi-cloud networking including OEM/white-box switching. Over the years, we have seen several attempts at network disaggregation, but we truly believe that SONIC will be the enabler of such disaggregation outside the hyperscalers which were able to develop their own Network Operating Systems in house " said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director, Data Center and Campus Ethernet Switch Market Research at Dell'Oro Group. " However, in order for SONIC to deliver on that promise, there is a clear need for a neutral entity solving the supportability issue for various SONiC distributions. Aviz multi-vendor SONiC support via their ONES platform helps address this gap in the SONIC ecosystem."

About Aviz Networks

Aviz Networks is a leading provider of solutions for Open-, Cloud-, and AI-first networks. Aviz delivers switch platform agnostic, easy-to-use applications for network orchestration, visibility, and assurance. Aviz also provides SLA-backed disaggregated support for multi-vendor SONiC deployments in data center and edge networks. Aviz is on a mission to make SONiC a ubiquitous, accessible, and intelligent NOS for every stakeholder. More information is available at www.aviznetworks.com.

