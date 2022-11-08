Best's Review Examines the New Age of Specialty Coverage

The November issue of Best's Review includes a special presentation on specialty markets that aired on AM Best TV in October.

In a series of panels, industry experts discuss an increased risk environment that demands new coverages, products and services created by, and delivered with, subject matter expertise. Topics include the responsibility that comes with specialization, prospecting for the next great risk opportunity and the growth of opportunities that can stem from narrowing focus. Access the stories here.

Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. The complete content of Best's Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005919/en/