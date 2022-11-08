Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Pyatt’s Travel to Egypt for COP27

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, November 8-12 to participate in the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).  While there, he will participate in  events and dialogues to promote global cooperation on the clean energy transition, emissions reductions across sectors, critical supply chains, and technology innovation.  He is part of the U.S. delegation led by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to reiterate our commitment to tackling the climate crisis while also advancing our energy security goals through a range of concrete initiatives and partnerships.

For further media information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov.

