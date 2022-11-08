Syringes Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 15.98 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Syringes Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The global syringes market size reached USD 15.98 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising demand for vaccination and immunization is an important factor driving market revenue growth.

High demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is driving the syringe market revenue growth. Demand for syringes to administer the COVID-19 vaccine has increased along with efforts to increase vaccine manufacturing. According to research, more than 12.1 billion doses have been given across 184 countries. Most recently, the rate was at 47.1 million doses per day. Emergence of the omicron variant in late 2021 increased the demand for syringes as there was an increased need for booster doses.

The rising number of needlestick injuries and infections is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market. People who deal with hypodermic syringes and other needle equipment run the risk of suffering needlestick wounds. Whenever someone disassembles or discards a needle, an injury might occur. Needles that are not properly disposed of might linger in rubbish or linen and hurt other workers when they unintentionally come into contact with them. In particular, blood-borne viruses are spread through these wounds. Hepatitis B and hepatitis C are some of the concerns, as well as the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which causes Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Accidental needlesticks can transfer potentially harmful substances into the body through the skin. There is potential for injection of hazardous drugs, but contact with infectious fluids, especially blood, is by far the greatest concern. Certain illnesses can be disseminated successfully even by little quantities of infectious fluid.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Syringes market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are

BD, Terumo, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOT, and CODAN Companies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global syringes market on the basis of product, usage, end-use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Insulin

Tuberculin (TB)

Allergy

Smart Syringes

Auto-Disable

Auto Safety

Passive Safety

Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Reusable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

Empty

Prefilled

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Blood Collection Centers

Diabetic Care Centers

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Syringes Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Syringes market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Syringes market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

