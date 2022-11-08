Kati Patang joins hands with Village Food Courts to expand its Kati Patang Cafè concept
EINPresswire.com/ -- Empyrean Spirits Private Limited, the company behind Kati Patang, has signed an exclusive joint venture with Village Food Courts Private Limited (VFC) incubated by Village Groupe, a leading New Delhi based real-estate solutions conglomerate, to expand its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform through 'Kati Patang Cafè’.
Craft beer has revolutionized the Indian beer market in recent times and its growth story has only just begun. In 2021, craft beer accounted for 2-3% of the approx. INR 400 billion Indian Beer market, which is expected to grow to about INR 700 billion by 2026. In the period 2022-25, the share of craft beer is expected to rise by over 100% and account for approx. 5-7% of the Indian Beer market. Launched in 2018, Kati Patang is one of the most influential craft beer brands in India. True to the real craft movement, the brand stands for unfettered freedom and creativity unbound. Its 4 styles - Zesty Amber, Snappy Wheat, Saffron Lager, Bareilly Bold - buzz with experimental recipes serving every palate. Kati Patang has won numerous awards, including the Silver at Berlin International Beer Competition, 2021. The brand is now embarking on a new phase of expansion by opening 20+ cafes and brewpubs across India in the next 2 years.
The JV with VFC, India’s fastest growing Real Estate-F&B Retail aggregation platform, will focus on expanding the Kati Patang Cafè format offering the best of global cuisines along with exclusively curated taproom or brewpub experience at select locations across the country.
“Customer food choices are ever-changing and instead of creating our own F&B expertise we are excited to tag team with VFC to introduce the best of world cuisine within our D2C platform. Our cafes and taprooms are conceptualized to be the perfect hangout for a stimulating experience free from the standard, just like our award-winning beers”, says Shantanu Upadhyay, co-founder and CEO, Kati Patang. Kati Patang craft beers are currently available in Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and will soon be available in international markets – the US, UK and Singapore.
Alok Pandey, Vice President, VFC says; “We see tremendous synergies in this collaboration. The brand DNA of both Kati Patang and Village Food Courts resonates well with upwardly mobile people in the age group of 18-45. We have curated the most authentic global and local F&B options catering to India’s diverse food palate. Our strength in real estate and food operations will help us to grow this venture, pan-India”. In less than 18 months since inception VFC already has a committed capex of USD $20+ Mn for 20+ projects in NCR, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Baroda etc. It is targeting 200+ locations in 5 years across local shopping malls, airports, highways, and delivery kitchens. VFC also operates a growth acceleration platform for F&B brands offering unmatched scaling opportunities.
