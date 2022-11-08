Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) announces full schedule for Nov. 10-13 event
Northwest Georgia-based film festival to host int'l film screenings, red carpet events, talk-backs, VIPs, cocktail functions and panels with DE&I, Latin focus
RIFF 2022 VIPs including Ethan Embry, actor/filmmaker, Legendary Producer Harold Shedd, Tom Brady film studio, Antonia Bogdonavich, award winning filmmaker, Fish Scales Nappy Roots, Actor John Kenyon”ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is excited to announce a packed four day schedule that will include: major film screenings including international features and shorts, tier 1 filmmakers and talent, educational panels, talk-backs, cocktail functions, after-parties and industry VIPs and celebrity appearances.
— Seth Ingram, Executive/Co-Creative Director
Notable features and daily red carpet events during the 2022 festival, in order of the overall schedule:
November 10, ‘Her Name was Hester,’ a RIFF world premiere directed by Berry College Professor Brian Campbell follows Stacie Marshall as she moves back to her ancestral farm in Dirt Town Valley, Georgia and wrestles with the reality of her farm having held enslaved humans and seeks to make amends, starting with the story of a wet-nurse named Hester.
Red Carpet, 6p: Opening night red carpet. The film’s subjects and filmmakers will be available for interviews. Nov. 10 at 6:00 p.m at Rome PAM Studios, 512 Broad Street.
The world premiere of the documentary from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm at the DeSoto Theatre. There will be a short live singing performance by a few of the documentary’s subjects.
Q&A with the cast and a Community Conversation on Nov. 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Rome PAM Studios moderated by Haley Smith of Berry College. The conversation is sponsored by One Community United.
November 11, ‘The Unredacted’ a documentary directed by Academy Award winner Meg Smaker will cover how America has been fighting the war on terrorism for two decades, and there are more terrorists today, not fewer. The thought–provoking film will dive into deradicalization by following former Guantánamo detainees in a rehabilitation program. The controversy surrounding the film has recently been covered on the front pages of The New York Times and National Review and on Morning Joe, Making Sense with Sam Harris, and many other media outlets.
Red Carpet, 6p: Academy Award winner Meg Smaker available for interview, amongst other celebrity and industry VIPs
The film will screen on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilder Center (202 E 3rd Ave, Rome,
GA 30161).
November 12, ‘Spirit Halloween,‘ featuring Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook, the film tells the story of a group of middle schoolers who discover a Spirit Halloween store is haunted and must survive the night. Filmmaker David Pogue and Producers Shannon Houchins and Mike Haggarty will be in attendance. This film was shot in Rome, Georgia, the host town of the Rome International Film Festival.
The film will screen Nov. 12 at The Desoto Theater at 1:00 p.m.
November 12, ‘Not Just a Girl,’ the documentary directed by Joss Crowley, details singer Shania Twain’s life from Nashville newcomer to international icon as she transcends genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks.
Red Carpet, 6p: ‘The industry surrounding Southern Music and Film’, PAM Studios, 512 Broad Street. Fish Scales of Nappy Roots, legendary country music producer Harold Shedd, NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, Actor Katie Morgan, Actor Evan Stone and more available for interview.
The film will screen Nov. 12 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium
Q&A: Following the screening, chat with the filmmaker Joss Crowley, legendary country music producer Harold Shedd and filmmaker, Wade Smith at PAM Studios.
November 12, ‘Zach and Miri,’ the film written and directed by Kevin Smith which features Seth Rogen as Zach and Elizabeth Banks as Miri. They are lifelong platonic friends who look to solve their respective cash-flow problems by making an adult film together. As the cameras roll, however, the duo begin to sense that they may have more feelings for each other than they previously thought.
The film will screen November 12 at Desoto Theatre at 7:30 PM. Featured actors from the film, Katie Morgan and Evan Stone, will be in attendance.
The RIFF Awards ceremony will follow directly after the film, in the same venue.
November 13, ‘Rumble Fish,’ Rusty James an absent-minded street thug struggles to live up to his older brother’s reputation, and longs for the day when warfare was going on.
The film will screen November 13 at Desoto Theatre at 330 PM.
RIFF 2022 features a prestigious list of jurors including Ethan Embry, actor and filmmaker (Sweet Home Alabama), Tom Brady (Tom Brady Films), Antonia Bogdonavich, award winning filmmaker and journalist (daughter of the late Peter Bogdonavich), Fish Scales of Nappy Roots (40 Akerz & a Brew streaming series), Actor John Kenyon, and more.
PAM Studios is a sponsor and the headquarters for the 2022 festival. Their sponsorship focuses on supporting Latin films from over five countries that were submitted in the newly-established Latin film category. A scholarship will also be awarded at the conclusion of the screenings. The schedule includes:
Nov. 12 at 10:00 a.m. - Latin Shorts Block (Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, Ga 30161)
Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. - In Conversation: Latin Filmmakers (PAM Studios, 512 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161)
Nov. 12 at 3:45 p.m. - Latin Filmmakers Red Carpet (PAM Studios, 512 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161)
Nov. 12 at 5:15 p.m. - Feature Film ‘Hunting Souls’ (Desoto Theatre, 530 Broad St, Rome, Ga 30161)
Red Carpet, 345p: Latin Filmmakers and supporters of the DE+I content throughout the weekend, the jurors and sponsors, are available for interview including CEO of PAM Studios Maria Guerra-Stoll.
In addition, RIFF will represent international films as exhibited through RIFF’s partnership with international consulates including: Israel, Ireland and The Bahamas. There will be international shorts screened on Nov. 12 at 12:00 p.m. at the Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, Ga 30161.
Other notable features of the festival include tours of the Creel House as seen on the TV Show ‘Stranger Things.’ (See riffga.com for more information on the tours).
