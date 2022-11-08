Fullerene Market Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 487.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Increasing application of fullerenes in drug delivery and gene

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fullerene market size reached USD 487.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising use of functionalized fullerenes for cancer imaging and treatment and use in electronic batteries are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing application of fullerenes in drug delivery and gene delivery will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Many researchers prefer fullerenes because of several beneficial properties such as being very small and readily dispersed, having very excellent biocompatibility, and not losing the initial reactivity. Fullerenes are nanomolecular carbon cages that can be used to deliver drugs and imaging agents. Fullerenes can work as drug delivery nanoparticles in a variety of ways. Whenever fullerenes are surface-functionalized, it can also have direct bioactivity, including antioxidant activity. Fullerenes are being utilized to carry drugs into the body, as lubricants, and as catalysts. These can function as hollow cages to catch other molecules. This is how fullerenes can carry drug molecules throughout the body and deliver drugs to where they are required, as well as trap and eliminate hazardous chemicals.

However, concerns regarding environmental pollution due to toxic nano-compounds is a key factor expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Besides, high cost of endohedral fullerenes will limit adoption, which in turn is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market.

The Fullerene industry is segmented in this report based on manufacturers, regions, product types, and applications. The study can help understand the industry and define progress strategies for the company / key players. Provides a detailed analysis of new entrants or existing competitors in the Fullerene industry, ranging from industry positioning and marketing channels to potential growth strategies.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nano-C, Inc., Merck KGaA, Nanocyl SA, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry UK Ltd., MTR Ltd., Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and SES Research Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

C70 segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period as C70 fullerenes is widely used in natural photovoltaics and cancer preventive agents.

Electrical & electronics segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of fullerenes in electronics including diodes, transistors, photocells, and others.

North America is expected to register substantial revenue growth rate in the global fullerene market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc., Nano-C, Inc., and SES Research Inc. are among others, in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global fullerene on the basis of type, production method, shape, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

C60

C70

C76

Others

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Arc Discharge Method

CVD/CCVD Process

Laser Ablation of Graphite

Others

Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Nanotubes

Bucky Balls

Nano-rods

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Tons; 2018–2028)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Energy

Others

The report covers brief analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Fullerene Market. The prolonged lockdown and disrupted supply chain across coupled with strict restrictions on international trade have a severe impact on the Fullerene Market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and changed customer preferences.

About Us:

