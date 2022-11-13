Savannah Powers Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship
Aspiring Chemical Engineer Combines Intelligence and Compassion for Others While Serving Biomanufacturing Companies
I want to help enable the development of medicines that better the lives of others around me.”ANKENY , IOWA , UNITED STATED, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Savannah Powers an ASPIRER scholarship made possible through a kind donation from CompTIA. CompTIA is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy.
— Savannah Powers
“Savannah Powers is an incredible human with a personal drive and work ethic that is awe inspiring,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org. “She plans to graduate with a Chemical Engineering degree in three years and then continue on to earn a master’s degree while working. We have no doubt whatsoever she will achieve these goals and more.”
Savannah is a sophomore at North Carolina State University majoring in Chemical Engineering with a minor in Biomanufacturing. Each semester she has earned a 4.0 GPA and has been on the Dean’s List. Savannah has always been a strong student, earning the title of salutatorian in high school and achieving a 1550 on her SAT (a score higher than 99% of other test takers). She also works in an undergraduate research position for scholarship money that goes towards her tuition.
Not only does Savannah have impeccable talents in the classroom, she uses her natural leadership strength to serve as a board member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers—a professional association which brings together more than 60,000 chemical engineers—and as the organization’s K-12 community outreach chair representing her university. In this capacity, she coordinates and plans student and professor social activities and creates lesson plans, involving students in educational experiences that also show them the ins and outs of chemical engineering with the hope they may one day be inspired to become chemical engineers. Savannah received special recognition for one of her lesson plans and was selected as a finalist for the association’s K-12 Outreach competition. Also, through her board involvement, she earned the organization’s “First-Year Student Recognition” award.
Additionally, Savannah is heavily involved in several research initiatives, specifically on E.coli bacteria and how they can be used in human antibody creation. In the lab, she lyses or disintegrates the E.coli bacteria DNA so that they can make the bacteria create proteins such as immunoglobulins. Immunoglobulins are the proteins in the immune system that function as antibodies to fight foreign invading substances. Genetically editing these cells gives the human body the ability to produce antibodies using bacteria. Lab work such as this aids exploration in the advancement of vaccines and disease research.
“My goal is to be able to use my passion for math and science to make a difference in the manufacturing side of the medical field,” said Savannah. “I want to help enable the development of medicines that better the lives of others around me.” After completing her undergraduate education, Savannah plans to earn a Master of Business Administration degree while working in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
On the work front, most recently Savannah worked as a Chemical Engineering Intern for Harper Love. Harper Love is a chemical engineering firm which strives to optimize operational and financial performance in the corrugated packaging industry through providing specialty adhesives, wet-strength resins and performance adhesives. Savannah had the opportunity to create two different programs. One that automatically updates inventory needed based on the supply used of raw materials; the other is an application that allows workers to submit maintenance request and tracks data on machine operation. She also worked to help establish safety protocols such as confined space documentation.
When she’s not working or excelling in school activities, Savannah enjoys playing guitar, running, and being a Bible study leader.
