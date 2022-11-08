The Defocus Media Network Optometry Podcast Shares Major Optometry Advancements
Relevant to experienced and new-age practitioners alike, The Defocus Media Network Optometry Podcast is managed by Drs. Darryl Glover and Jennifer Lyerly.UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good vision is an essential aspect of people’s lives. In today’s fast-paced world, opticians and eye care professionals need to do their best to keep up with the latest techniques, developments, and findings in the industry. This is especially important if they aim to provide a premium service and ensure that their discerning customers are fully satisfied in terms of performance, appearance, and comfort. Professionals can keep themselves informed by ensuring they read relevant publications, but a doctor’s busy life hardly allows enough time for that. While there is no magical formula for optometrists to develop their knowledge without investing time and effort, the Optometry Podcast provides a practical and fun way to keep up with the fast-paced world of eye care.
Eye care specialists, especially those who practiced before the age of computerized charts and wireless tablets, may hold reservations about the technological course that vision care has taken. Despite any reservations, resisting the undeniable grasp that technology now holds over the eye care industry and the world today is unproductive. The choice to keep up with the latest technology in the exam room is important, and platforms like the optometric podcast from Defocus Media Group provide essential information on the latest advances in vision care.
After purchasing a new product – the latest car, smartphone, or TV – customers are generally excited about its use and confident in its operation. The same goes for eye care technology. When the clinician is excited about a new piece of exam room technology, that attitude will be visible during appointments. A clinician’s confidence in their knowledge, professionalism, and equipment will result in higher patient satisfaction and increased referrals.
With the millennial generation now well into their adult years, it may be time for them to choose an eye care provider on their own. The first generation to grow up exposed to computers and smartphones as everyday necessities will undoubtedly notice the presence of modern technology while visiting a practice. Millennials recognize the value of updated technology as a symbol of a cutting-edge practice versus an outdated one. As time goes on, more new patients will be children and young adults, so it’s worth it for eye care practice owners to target those age groups when learning about new technology. And what better way to keep up with the advancements than a podcast? It can be tuned into anywhere and at any time. The Defocus Media Network Optometry Podcast features new leaders and innovators in the world of eye care each week. This unique platform is helpful not only for the experts in the business who have years of experience and would love to learn about the new vision care equipment. It is equally beneficial for inspiring young doctors. The podcast forces them to think outside the confines of traditional optometry, explore new products, and learn about new niche practice opportunities.
The leading cause of vision impairment is an uncorrected refractive error, followed by cataracts. Other causes include glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy (DR), retinal detachment, and age-related macular degeneration. Unfortunately, many individuals ignore early signs of eye disease; even worse, they do not notice the signs of such conditions and fail to seek treatment promptly, leading to preventable vision loss. Simply put, if people do not know what is broken, they will not know what to fix. It leads to the main point—that education plays a significant role in raising awareness about the importance of eye health. And when people are aware of the quick and easy solutions that have developed in the eye care industry in the past few years, they will be more open to reaching out to an optometrist. Therefore, it is apparent that industry experts and the general population can benefit from initiatives like an Optometry podcast. The podcasts from Defocus Media are not only informative but also entertaining, so even people other than vision care doctors can enjoy them on a car ride or even during a lunch break.
About Defocus Media Network Optometry Podcast
The Defocus Media Optometry podcast provides an excellent way for eye care doctors to keep up with the fast-paced world of eye care. With an optometric podcast, they will always be up to date on the latest advances in vision care and never have to worry about missing an important event in the optometry world. Drs. Darryl Glover and Jennifer Lyerly created Defocus Media to bridge this gap: giving millennials a comprehensive discussion of topics that matter in their careers and practices without tying them down to traditional media, which poses a daunting time and attention commitment.
