Wireless Power Transmission Market Trends – Increasing trend of using wireless power transmission in commercial drones

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics is a key factor driving wireless power transmission market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Wireless Power Transmission industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Wireless Power Transmission market along with crucial statistical data about the Wireless Power Transmission market. The research study provides historical data from 2020 to 2021 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The global Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market size reached USD 6.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market will entail contactless charging of portable and mobile devices, particularly in consumer electronics. Rising demand for consumer electronics especially smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices across the globe creates high demand for wireless power transmission technology. Majority of consumer electronics that need to be charged or constantly powered are connected to wall by cords. In addition, wireless power technology enables customers to charge and power consumer electrical gadgets while maintaining an aesthetic and cable-free setting. Rising adoption of WPT technology in electronics devices prompts manufacturers to introduce advanced technologies in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Panthronics AG, which is an Austria-based semiconductor company announced to launch fully integrated NFC wireless charging listener device PTX30W. It receives power wirelessly, eliminating the need for a microprocessor in listener device. It also offers significant space savings and enhanced design freedom to smartwatches, hearing aids, fitness trackers, smart rings, and many electronic devices.

In addition, rising trend of using power transmission in commercial drones is expected to support revenue growth of the market. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or commercial drones have developed and are now deployed in various industries such as aerial photography, military, and transportation. However, their operation is limited due to limited battery life. UAVs can be outfitted with a variety of payloads including cameras, sensors, and positioning devices. These loads are frequently powered by high-energy density lithium batteries, which have a limited lifespan of 20–40 minutes. Wireless charging has been proposed as a viable UAV solution. Ossia Inc., a U.S based wireless power technology provider already launched wireless power devices for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. Its patented Cota Real Wireless Power transmitter distributes electricity in the same way that Wi-Fi signals do. The company is planning and working to modify Cota can also remotely power drone flights

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our Sample Report right now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1128

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Wireless Power Transmission market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Wireless Power Transmission market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Wireless Power Transmission market.

Radical Highlights of the Wireless Power Transmission Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Wireless Power Transmission market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Wireless Power Transmission market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corporation, NuCurrent Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Semtech Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Energous Corporation, and Analog Devices Inc.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-power-transmission-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless power transmission market based on technology, transmitter application, implementation, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Far-Field Technology

Microwave/RF

Laser/Infrared

Near-Field Technology

Inductive

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Resonance

Transmitter Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone Chargers

Electric Vehicle Charging

Industrial Charging Solutions

Others

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Integrated

Aftermarket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Automotive

Industrial

Defense

Healthcare

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1128

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors