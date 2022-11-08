Adaptive Computing and HPC Consulting, Systems Integration, and Services Company CompecTA Sign Partnership Agreement
Adaptive Computing has formed a new strategic partnership with Consulting, Systems Integration, and Services Company CompecTA in İstanbul, Turkey.
Adaptive Computing is delighted to be officially allied with CompecTA. The new strategic partnership will broaden our reach in Turkey and EMEA, bringing HPC Cloud On-Demand to many new organizations.”NAPLES, FL, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing Enterprises, a trusted global leader in HPC Workload Management and Cloud Solutions, headquartered in Naples, FL, has formed a new strategic partnership with Consulting, Systems Integration, and Services Company CompecTA in İstanbul, Turkey.
— Art Allen, CEO of Adaptive Computing Enterprises
CompecTA is a company that offers end-to-end solutions specializing in High-Performance Computing since 2007. CompecTA designs HPC & AI clusters tailored for application-specific workloads in areas that require high computing power such as automotive, defense, engineering, finance, healthcare, higher education, and research. HPC Experts establish the right solution for your business and CompecTA provides system deployment, management, and application-level support.
Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the High-Performance Computing industry for over 20 years with hundreds of deployments on the world’s largest computing installations. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries such as High-Tech Manufacturing, Aerospace Engineering, Defense, Universities and Research Labs, Life Sciences, Oil and Gas Exploration, Financial Services, and Data Analytics. Some of the world’s largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Adaptive’s Moab HPC Suite and the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.
Adaptive’s HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) is a scalable cloud systems management solution that gives organizations the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on demand without vendor lock-in to any major cloud service provider. The enterprise-grade platform can be used to automatically deploy and build clusters in the Cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources, ensuring that the customer only pays for what is being used. Customers typically save 50 – 70% on cloud usage costs and only pay for cloud infrastructure while resources are in use.
"CompecTA is pleased to conclude a partnership agreement with Adaptive Computing. In this way, we will diversify the HPC & AI solutions we offer, and we believe that we will have the chance to provide more HPC Cloud Services with the help of Adaptive Computing." – H. Aydin Sasmaz, CEO of CompecTA
For more information, please visit adaptivecomputing.com and compecta.com
