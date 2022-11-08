Submit Release
Cambodia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of Cambodia as you celebrate 69 years of independence on November 9.

The United States commends Cambodia for its leadership of ASEAN during a challenging year. We value our cooperation with Cambodia in jointly addressing regional and global concerns, including the crises in Burma and Ukraine. We will continue to stand with Cambodians as they pursue a more prosperous, democratic, and independent future.

Congratulations to all Cambodians on your National Day.

