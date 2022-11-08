Hybrid Operating Room Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in number of ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals and increase in patient preference for affordable and effective surgical treatment is driving growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Hybrid Operating Room market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Hybrid Operating Room industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028. The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Hybrid Operating Room market in the coming years. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Hybrid Operating Room market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Hybrid Operating Room market.

The global hybrid operating room market size is expected to reach USD 2,366.9 Million at a steady CAGR of 12.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in number of surgical procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are driving market revenue growth to a significant extent. Hybrid Operating Room (OR) is an advanced procedural space which combines traditional OR with an image guided interventional suite. The combination allows performance of highly complex and advanced surgical procedures. The rooms and teams are combined to meet the complex needs of patient surgery. These state-of-the-art spaces allow for the combination of image guided surgeries with open procedures. Hybrid ORs allow smooth conversion from minimally invasive surgery space to an open procedure space by providing necessary capabilities and personnel in one space. Hybrid ORs have also led to development of new procedures, which provide patients with complex diseases wider options. Hybrid ORs permit surgeons to work in an efficient manner to achieve best outcomes. A variety of medical professionals work in hybrid ORs such as imaging professionals, surgeons, and other specialists to ensure complex needs of patients are met more efficiently. Hybrid operating rooms are more cost-effective than traditional surgical suites as surgical and imaging equipment are all in a single place and this also improves efficiency by eradicating the need to transfer patients to troubleshoot issues.

The report further divides the Hybrid Operating Room market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Hybrid Operating Room market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Hybrid Operating Room market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Getinge AB, Mizuho Corporation, Siemens AG, Steris PLC, General Electric Company, Skytron LLC, and Trumpf Medical

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Hybrid Operating Room market following the emergence. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Hybrid Operating Room market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Instruments

Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Other Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

Operating Tables

Operating Room Lights

Surgical Booms

Radiation Shields

Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Neurosurgical

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Thoracic

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Hybrid Operating Room market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Hybrid Operating Room industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Hybrid Operating Room market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Hybrid Operating Room Market by 2027?

