Outdoor Geek Inc. Add New Crisis Preparation Page To Their Website To Help You In Every Type of Emergency

They have a comprehensive catalogue of blogs that cover a wide range of subjects, including hunting advice, survival guides, accessories for hiking and camping, and their new definitive Crisis Preparation page that will provide you with the necessary information to battle any crisis.

The Ultimate Survival Guide

Whether you want to read about the best places to hike in the gorgeous Tyrolean mountains, or are looking for food that is easy to store and is sure to last in the case of a crisis, then Outdoor Geek Inc. have a variety of informative articles for you to enjoy.

Written by an experienced hunter who has spent the majority of her life writing about the wonders of the outdoors, you can be sure that the advice you find on their website will help you find your ideal nature trail or camping equipment.

So how can I prepare for a crisis?

The problem with a disaster or crisis is that no matter how many warning signs you may see, it is usually impossible to predict the scope and length of an emergency.

Like all good guides, Outdoor Geek Inc. starts by providing you with an in-depth crisis preparedness checklist that highlights the essential items you should have in your home.

Their advice is designed to make sure you’re completely ready for any possible situation (regardless of the length of time the emergency may last or the size of it) by highlighting a few key areas where you can effectively plan ahead.

Some examples of this include:

Escape Routes

So you don’t hinder any rescue workers, you should define the escape routes you and your family can use in case of a sudden emergency like a fire.

Point of Contact

Designate a friend or relative who lives nearby (or abroad if you have the connections) to be the link between your different family members in the unfortunate situation you are separated.

Emergency Numbers

Teach your children from a young age the important emergency service numbers and have them placed in an easy location so your family know exactly where they are if the need arises.

Having The Basic Equipment

There are several items that are extremely useful for a number of crisis situations, such as:

Drinking water (you should have at least 4 litres available per person per day)

Flashlight

Spare Batteries

Whistle to signal help

Tin Opener

Power Bank (to charge small electronic devices if the power fails)

Hammer

Wet Wipes

Trash Bags

Non-perishable food (like rice and tinned preservatives)

Along with these items, you should also make sure that you stockpile everyday necessities like toilet paper, prescription drugs, personal hygiene items, any essential medical equipment, cookware, and sleeping items (such as a blanket and pillows.)

Where The Equipment Should Be Kept

As you don’t know when or where the crisis will take place, it is a good idea to make sure you have the essential items and equipment stored in several different areas.

Outdoor Geek Inc. suggest leaving a small supply box at work (containing food, water, and medicine for at least 24 hours), your vehicle in case of stormy weather (or if a natural disaster occurs), and at home (this is the place where most of your supplies will be and it is important that your family also knows the location.)

More information

To find out more about Outdoor Geek Inc. and to read more of their crisis preparation guide, please visit their website at https://outdoor-geek.de.

