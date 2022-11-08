AppSwarm Updates COLONY Division Crypto Asset Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ) A collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and digital marketing solutions announces updates to its Crypto Asset Portfolio in its COLONY Division.

In this bearish market and turbulent economy, SWRM has chosen to swap and hold new crypto assets for long-term staking and interest gains.

AppSwarm's CEO Christopher Bailey stated, "Historically some altcoins have shown to have explosive gains. With extreme due diligence, we look for assets with transparent development teams, solid roadmaps for the future, and utilities that provide innovative and practical solutions. We have chosen to support four new crypto assets in October and November to buy in early, hold, stake, and gain interest and rewards in the long run. We are hopeful that this will strengthen the value of the COLONY division and may provide valuable liquidity for future projects. COLONY is becoming very exciting. It could be the financial backbone that may provide funding and an automated revenue stream.”

SWRM’s COLONY division continues to mine DOGECOIN, which has recently seen a significant increase in value with Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. The DOGE community is strong and with a market cap of $16.3 billion, the future looks bright. SWRM will mine and hold DOGE for the long term and use small amounts of DOGE to swap for other crypto assets that show strong futures.

SWRM has recently diversified its crypto portfolio to include the following assets.

SHIDO

SHIDO (Shido Finance) is a unique Cross-Chain Ecosystem with next-generation DeFi utilities. In 2022 SHIDO came out of the gates swinging with a transparent development team and a very impressive roadmap. SHIDO has released a new crypto wallet that many are saying is a “Metamask killer.” SHIDO is on track to deliver several more utilities before the end of 2022 including their own blockchain, iOS wallet, games, Visa card, and a full-on exchange platform. SWRM is holding a fair amount of SHIDO and since the initial swap, the value has more than doubled.

GVR

GroveToken launched in March 2022. Grove's mission is to create wealth for all "Grovers" by harnessing the opportunities of secure decentralized digital currency in an environmentally conscious way. SWRM is currently holding GVR and staking at 56% APR. The GVR roadmap is impressive and innovative. Grove won the "Best DeFi" award at the 2022 Dubai Crypto Expo.

LUNC and USTC

Terra network's one time $60 billion-dollar crypto ecosystem crashed earlier this year and from the ashes came an incredibly devoted community and development team (Terra Rebels) that revitalized Luna Classic. LUNC has a bright future and SWRM is holding and staking LUNC on the Terra Station network earning rewards in LUNC and USTC.

LTC

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency created from a fork in the Bitcoin blockchain in 2011. Released to the public in 2011 by former Google engineer Charlie Lee, Litecoin is an open-source global payment network not controlled by a central authority. SWRM is currently mining and holding Litecoin.

In addition to the new crypto assets that SWRM holds SWRM also holds ADA (Cardano), SHIBA INU, and ETH (Ethereum). Moving forward SWRM will begin mining XMR (Monero) in November 2022 and plans on adding XRP (Ripple) to the portfolio. More information on XMR, XRP and Swarm’s NFT platform will follow soon.

AppSwarm will release more detailed information in the coming weeks and update the AppSwarm website to reflect new projects and products. For updates on our projects please visit https://www.app-swarm.com

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on cybersecurity, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, IoT, Web3, and blockchain development. The company specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

