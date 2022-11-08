Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,773 in the last 365 days.

Untimely Death in Pittsburg

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Mark Ober
Region One Office, Lancaster, NH
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
November 7, 2022

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 5:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hunter who had been found deceased at the end of Coon Brook Bog Road. Members of Pittsburg Fire and EMS were first on scene. The closest Conservation Officer was over an hour away, but a response was initiated.

After a Conservation Officer arrived on scene, it was determined through interviews, witness statements, and evidence that this was not a hunting-related incident. The victim, a 53-year-old male from Massachusetts, had intended to go hunting with a group of friends, but was not feeling well so he stayed at the vehicle while his friends went out for a hunt. When his companions came back a few hours later, they found him deceased. The death does not appear suspicious and all indications point to an as yet undetermined medical event.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

You just read:

Untimely Death in Pittsburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.