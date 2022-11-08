Untimely Death in Pittsburg

CONTACT:

November 7, 2022

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 5:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a hunter who had been found deceased at the end of Coon Brook Bog Road. Members of Pittsburg Fire and EMS were first on scene. The closest Conservation Officer was over an hour away, but a response was initiated.

After a Conservation Officer arrived on scene, it was determined through interviews, witness statements, and evidence that this was not a hunting-related incident. The victim, a 53-year-old male from Massachusetts, had intended to go hunting with a group of friends, but was not feeling well so he stayed at the vehicle while his friends went out for a hunt. When his companions came back a few hours later, they found him deceased. The death does not appear suspicious and all indications point to an as yet undetermined medical event.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.