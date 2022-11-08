Computer Aided Diagnostics (CADx) Market Size Will Achieve $1.19 Billion by 2028 growing at 7.0% CAGR | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness regarding health checkups and increasing investments in the healthcare sector are factors driving market growth.

Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Size – USD 685.62 Million in 2020, Market Growth at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trend – Extensive use of Artificial intelligence ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.19 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth are increasing health awareness initiatives and programs by governments and NGOs, increased accuracy and quick testing results, and rising demand for more effective tests and procedures in hospitals and healthcare centers.

A mammogram is the primary testing step in detection of potential breast cancer or disease. Mammography is a screening tool used for detection and diagnosing breast cancer. A digital mammography transforms the X-ray into an electronic image of the breast that saves onto a computer, and images are immediately visible. The mammography segment is expected to account for substantially high revenue share, followed by X-ray and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) segments during the forecast period.

The global computer aided diagnostics (CADx) market is projected to remain highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are focusing on acquisitions and mergers, with key players in North America and Europe focusing on research and development to address rising demand driven by increasing prevalence of cancer in countries in these regions.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Emergen Research analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders.

The report also sheds light on the technological developments, product advancements, market volume, materials, market share, and an in-depth analysis of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) sector. The report also carries a dedicated section that offers an extensive analysis of the prominent companies engaged in the market along with their detailed profiles and market position.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems, McKesson Corporation, iCAD Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, EDDA Technology Inc., Philips Healthcare, Meduan Technologies, Hologic Inc., and Merge Healthcare Inc.

The all-inclusive report offers a thorough analysis of the market growth and trends, factors influencing the growth of the market, market estimations, drivers, restraints, and overall market analysis. The report also includes an examination of leading segments and sub-segments of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market to offer an industry-wide analysis.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Oncology

Others

Imaging Modalities Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mammography

X-Ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Scan

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

U.K

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Global Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) Market Report Highlights:

In January 2019, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation acquired all shares of Applied Physics Technologies, Inc., which is a U.S. manufacturer of Electron sources. Applied Physics Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells electron sources for usage in electron microscopes and other instruments.

Europe accounted for a significantly robust share in the global computer aided diagnostics market in 2019. Increasing use of Artificial Intelligence, and favorable healthcare coverage are some key factors boosting market growth. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia account for significantly high share in the market in Europe currently, and the trend is expected to continue into the future.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

On a concluding note, the report offers a panoramic view of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) market on both the global and regional levels. It is inclusive of key statistical data and industry-verified facts and thoroughly evaluate the size, share, and market volume of the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) industry to forecast the same over 2020-2028.

