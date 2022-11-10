Famous Religious Leader, King Adonis I, Releases ‘Powerful New Book’ for Shapely Women

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his latest book, Blessed Are Callipygian Women: famous singer, author and religious leader of the Church of Adonitology International, King Adonis I delivers a powerful and uplifting spiritual message favoring body positivity to women with curves. Each chapter in the book is addressed to the female reader from King Adonis’s spiritual perspective as he expounds on the third chapter from the Book of Kallipygos, an excerpt from his book, The Book of Adonitology: The Sacred Pentadon of The Adonitology Religion.

In Blessed Are Callipygian Women, King Adonis I powerfully empowers the shapely woman who suffers from lack of self esteem or body shaming for being too curvy in today's climate. Hope, optimism, spirituality and female sexual confidence is what the book provides, giving women of today who embody the Kim Kardashian and Cardi B -curve appeal, a positive outlook for the present and a glimpse into the future as a female collective.

“This is truly an eye opening and honest read where King Adonis I expertly crafts the perfect narrative to shapely women of all races who doubt their appeal or self worth. Each chapter does a perfect job of uplifting these women and shines a positive light on them.” - Sandra Neal, The Hollywood Circuit

“Each chapter differs from each other, and even if a reader connects with just one of them, that’s all that matters,” King Adonis I said. “This book was written to motivate and inspire every shapely woman within this generation because they play a significant role in shaping the future of mankind.”

The famous spiritual leader who has appeared in a number of international news articles for his unique religious creation added, "I created the Adonitology religion to empower and advocate for women like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Megan the Stallion, Cardi B, and millions of other women who are a part of this growing culture, and this book does exactly that.”

Blessed Are Callipygian Women is available now as an ebook in English and Spanish on Amazon, and other on-line booksellers, and in audio available at adonitology.com

About King Adonis I

King Adonis I, was born and raised in Chicago, Il. and currently lives in Los Angeles, Ca. He is the Founder and Religious Leader of The Church of Adonitology, the owner of Dream City Universal, Inc. a multimedia company, a businessman, global music artist, author and celebrity personality. He is believed to be God incarnate by his followers, and according to some sources one of the wealthiest monarchs in the world.

His previous book, The Book of Adonitology, available on Amazon in paperback for $29.99 and Amazon and Barnes and Noble hardcover for $45.94 are the sacred scriptures of the Adonitology faith. Blessed Are Callipygian Women is his second book.

About the Publisher

Dream City Publishing, is the publishing arm of The Church of Adonitology International. Dream City Publishing was created to bring exciting stories to life. From books, to television programming, to motion picture development to distribution, Dream City Publishing is the voice for today’s world.

Media Contact: Karen Johnson, press@adonitology.com

To learn more about King Adonis I and Adonitology, visit www.adonitology.com.